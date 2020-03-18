 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Keighley College student steams ahead with STEM

Details
Hits: 333
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A @KeighleyCollege student is having her work published in an official booklet promoting women in #STEM science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Masie Eccles from East Morton recently visited the Hitachi Rail site as part of International Day of Women and Girls in Science. The County Durham plant welcomed females from schools across the north to learn about roles including engineering and marketing. The students heard from workers who spoke about routes into careers and job responsibilities.

The visit was organised through Bradford Council’s Careers Technical Education (CTE) partnership and Industrial Centre of Excellence (ICE) scheme, who worked with Community Rail Lancashire and Bishop Line Community Rail as part of their ‘Women in STEM’ project. The initiative aims to educate young women about typically male-dominated career opportunities related to STEM.

Following the event, Masie submitted inspiring poem ‘You’ll see’ which celebrates powerful women. Her poem has been selected to feature in the ‘Women in STEM booklet 2020’ published by Community Rail Lancashire, engaging young women from diverse backgrounds to produce inspiring writing to express their views.

The booklet was launched at the ‘Women in STEM Celebration’ event hosted by Community Rail Lancashire at the Railway Museum in York. The event raised awareness of STEM career pathways for women and highlighted how the rail and community rail industries are working passionately towards creating a more inclusive place to work.

Masie’s tutor, Lizzie Sagar at Keighley College, said:

“We were over the moon to hear that Masie’s poem had been selected for this extraordinary booklet. Her writing underpins women’s determination to achieve their full potential. At Keighley College, we’re dedicated to providing our students with the skills and experience needed to establish careers in STEM.”

Advertisement

Training without Travel...
Sector News
The apparently inevitable spread of the #Coronavirus means that soon t
Schools, colleges and early years settings to shut their gates on Friday afternoon
Sector News
Schools will close from Monday, except for children of key workers and
Coleg Cambria students mean business at national contest for mental health awareness
Sector News
@ColegCambria students showed they mean business in a national contest

You may also be interested in these articles:

Training without Travel...
Sector News
The apparently inevitable spread of the #Coronavirus means that soon t
Schools, colleges and early years settings to shut their gates on Friday afternoon
Sector News
Schools will close from Monday, except for children of key workers and
Coleg Cambria students mean business at national contest for mental health awareness
Sector News
@ColegCambria students showed they mean business in a national contest
Employers inspire young minds by donating industry equipment for construction learners
Sector News
With 168,500 construction job opportunities being created by 2023, Wal
Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa discusses educational reforms and opportunities
Sector News
Representatives from The University of Law (ULaw) and the University o
Free remote phone service to all UK schools and colleges to support their communication challenges during #CoronavirusOutbreak
Sector News
@CircleloopHQ, the cloud-based phone system for business, today announ
Seetec Pluss Shine A Light On Disability Employment With Dedicated Conference
Sector News
A disability conference organised by a leading provider of employabili
REC welcomes delay to IR35 tax changes, but warns more needs to be done to support businesses and workers through the COVID-19 crisis
Sector News
REC welcomes delay to IR35 tax changes, but warns more needs to be don
Helping Your Students Manage Anxiety Over the Coronavirus Outbreak
Sector News
Many teenagers are experiencing anxiety about getting and passing on t
Borders College Care students on pathway to success
Sector News
The transition from college to university marks the start of a new and
FUNDING FOR FREE CHILDCARE OFFERS TO CONTINUE IN THE EVENT OF CORONAVIRUS CLOSURES
Sector News
Funding for the government’s early years entitlements will continue
Student Loans Company hit by 5.5 million email attacks last year
Sector News
Huge number of malware, phishing and spam attacks designed to steal co

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page