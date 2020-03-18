Seetec Pluss Shine A Light On Disability Employment With Dedicated Conference

A disability conference organised by a leading provider of employability services, Seetec Pluss and Cheshire East Council, took place on Friday 13th March in Crewe.

Key speakers presenting at the event encouraged local employers to consider hiring workers with health conditions or disabilities, looking to bridge the current employment gap in key sectors. Businesses attending the event also got the chance to network, meet potential employees and share best practices with a range of other Disability Confident employers.



Speakers at the event, held within the Municipal Building in Crewe, included Kieran Mullan MP, Lord lieutenant, David Briggs, Arcus, Londis, AO World PC and Wychwood Park hotel and leisure group.