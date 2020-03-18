 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa discusses educational reforms and opportunities

Details
Hits: 405
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
from left to right: PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, GUS Asia-Pacific CEO & UPES Chairman Sharad Mehra, Professor Andrea Nollent and Vassilis Konstantinou.

Representatives from The University of Law (ULaw) and the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) met with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, His Excellency Mahinda Rajapaksa, earlier this month to discuss educational reforms and opportunities within the country.

The ULaw and UPES delegation in Colombo was led by ULaw Vice Chancellor and CEO Professor Andrea Nollent, Global University Systems CEO (Asia-Pacific) and UPES Chairman Sharad Mehra, ULaw Pro Vice Chancellor for International Development Vassilis Konstantinou, and ULaw Director of International Partnerships and Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor for International Development Tatiana Rizopoulou.

ULaw and UPES’ delegation was hosted in Sri Lanka by Prime Minister H.E. Mahinda Rajapaksa, where they held talks with the Prime Minister, Minister of Higher Education Hon. Bandula Gunawardena and Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) Professor Sampath Amaratunga.

ULaw and UPES were granted an audience to meet the Sri Lankan Prime Minister and senior government officials to present the universities’ endeavours and discuss their global activities.

Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice Chancellor and CEO of ULaw, said: “The meeting was an excellent opportunity for ULaw to showcase the work it does to the Sri Lankan government’s top officials and His Excellency Mahinda Rajapaksa himself.”

Sharad Mehra, GUS CEO (Asia-Pacific) and UPES Chairman, said: “We at UPES and Global University Systems are honoured to have been granted an audience with the Sri Lankan government and the Prime Minister to discuss the work our institution does.

“We look forward to exploring future opportunities for collaboration in the country with institutions as well as the government.”

Whilst in Sri Lanka, a meet and greet session was also organised for the ULaw and UPES delegations with alumni and prospective students in attendance.

Vassilis Konstantinou, Pro Vice Chancellor for International Development at ULaw, said: “This is an exciting time for our institution. The conversation with the Sri Lankan government is evidence of our global ambitions and our commitment to delivering world-class education to students around the world.”

Additionally, the ULaw and UPES delegation also attended meetings with representatives from the British Council in Colombo and a range of other potential academic partners.

Advertisement

Keighley College student steams ahead with STEM
Sector News
A @KeighleyCollege student is having her work published in an official
Training without Travel...
Sector News
The apparently inevitable spread of the #Coronavirus means that soon t
Schools, colleges and early years settings to shut their gates on Friday afternoon
Sector News
Schools will close from Monday, except for children of key workers and

You may also be interested in these articles:

Keighley College student steams ahead with STEM
Sector News
A @KeighleyCollege student is having her work published in an official
Training without Travel...
Sector News
The apparently inevitable spread of the #Coronavirus means that soon t
Schools, colleges and early years settings to shut their gates on Friday afternoon
Sector News
Schools will close from Monday, except for children of key workers and
Coleg Cambria students mean business at national contest for mental health awareness
Sector News
@ColegCambria students showed they mean business in a national contest
Employers inspire young minds by donating industry equipment for construction learners
Sector News
With 168,500 construction job opportunities being created by 2023, Wal
Free remote phone service to all UK schools and colleges to support their communication challenges during #CoronavirusOutbreak
Sector News
@CircleloopHQ, the cloud-based phone system for business, today announ
Seetec Pluss Shine A Light On Disability Employment With Dedicated Conference
Sector News
A disability conference organised by a leading provider of employabili
REC welcomes delay to IR35 tax changes, but warns more needs to be done to support businesses and workers through the COVID-19 crisis
Sector News
REC welcomes delay to IR35 tax changes, but warns more needs to be don
Helping Your Students Manage Anxiety Over the Coronavirus Outbreak
Sector News
Many teenagers are experiencing anxiety about getting and passing on t
Borders College Care students on pathway to success
Sector News
The transition from college to university marks the start of a new and
FUNDING FOR FREE CHILDCARE OFFERS TO CONTINUE IN THE EVENT OF CORONAVIRUS CLOSURES
Sector News
Funding for the government’s early years entitlements will continue
Student Loans Company hit by 5.5 million email attacks last year
Sector News
Huge number of malware, phishing and spam attacks designed to steal co

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page