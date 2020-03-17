£65,000 learning environment renovation boosts digital learning at Banbury and Bicester College

The new space, which provides library services to the college, has been completely renovated with bespoke fitted book shelving, new seating and furniture, collaboration booths and tables.

This includes 47 computer workstations, an increase from 36, in which staff can book for use with their classes or students can use for independent and group study.

There is now a dedicated space for students and staff to experiment with technology enhanced learning (TEL), such as VR, 3D printing and drones, which will be aided and guided by Activate Learning staff from Digital Education Services.

Marc Challans, Learning Environments Team Leader for Digital Education Environments at Banbury and Bicester College and across the Activate Learning group, said:

“The launch event was an enormous success and really showcased what we in Digital Education Services want to achieve with the Learning Environments.

“Students were curious and excited by the possibilities of the technology on show and it’s this curiosity and excitement we want to harness and develop, both in staff and students, with the aim of further embedding technology enhanced learning and digital literacy into the college consciousness.”

Digital Education development staff will also available to consult and aid staff with online course design for remote and classroom learning for Banbury and Bicester College’s Virtual Learning Environment, Activate Learning Online.

Islay, a health and social care student at Banbury and Bicester College, said:

“I really enjoyed the opening of the Learning Environment. Everyone was very polite, and I experienced the virtual reality equipment and learned a lot about the drone and 3D printing. It was very professionally laid out.”

Earlier this week, local businesses were invited to the launch event at Banbury and Bicester College which showcased the new Learning Environment.

Ste Butcher, Director at local business, Renderheads, said:

“As the co-owner of an established software development company, over the past decade we have continually had to change how we learn to stay on the cutting edge of what is a daily evolving digital industry.

“It is wonderful to see a local educational facility embracing the need to shift and evolve how the next generation of talent gain not just a grounding in established thinking, but also how they can be inspired to dig deeper into subjects through exposure to new technologies.”

Visitors were able to explore the new space alongside the digital learning technologies that will be used to impact students learning and the wider community.

