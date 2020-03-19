 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

90% of students prioritise a consistent digital experience when choosing where to study

Details
Hits: 361
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Peter Nikoletatos, Global Industry Director – Education at TechnologyOne

New @TechnologyOne research reveals university students expect a consistent digital experience

Unsurprisingly choosing the right degree remains top of mind when students select a university. However, new research reveals that factors forming part of the student experience such as the reputation of the institution, accessibility to facilities and geographic location all play a part in the final decision.

The UK study, commissioned by Enterprise SaaS Provider, TechnologyOne, in partnership with YouGov, surveyed more than 1,000 university students to find out what they want from their experience.

While certain factors such as course and overall reputation remained the most influential, the key takeaway from the research is that almost 90% of students are most concerned with a consistent digital experience from their university and placed significant importance on having online access to administrative information processes, such as registration and enrolment documents, timetables and exam information.

Consistency is the key to success

With tuition fees sharply rising over the last ten years and rumoured to increase for EU citizens in Autumn 2020 due to Brexit, student expectancy is high. In an industry where success is measured on student feedback, keeping up with those expectations is integral to remaining competitive.

The findings show there is a real need for higher education providers to ensure standardisation across all digital offerings and interactions. An optimised student experience is not just a ‘nice to have’, it’s an essential part of attracting and retaining students in an increasingly competitive market. Universities are vying on a global stage for students and the reality is that only those offering high-quality and consistent digital experiences will have the competitive edge.

Digital natives demand innovation

While there is high demand for a digitised and innovative student experience, the study revealed that a large proportion are left uninspired with the current use of technology in their courses. Only 11% of students characterised the technology they interact with as ‘innovative’, while 64% described it as merely ‘functional’.

Failure to innovate and implement smart campus solutions to enhance the student experience may prove detrimental to remaining competitive. Currently, only one in five universities are using smart devices during lectures or offer campus navigation apps or maps that can be accessed via a smart device, and only 3% have adopted AI technology, such as chatbots.

To determine the actual importance of technology and innovation on the student experience, study participants were asked if they would consider switching to a different university if it provided better levels of technology and innovation. More than half (59%) indicated that they would consider doing so, demonstrating its high level of importance in the overall educational experience. Therefore, higher education providers must work to harness more innovative solutions to improve the campus experience for a wider, more diverse and digitally savvy cohort of students.

Advertisement

Keighley College student steams ahead with STEM
Sector News
A @KeighleyCollege student is having her work published in an official
Training without Travel...
Sector News
The apparently inevitable spread of the #Coronavirus means that soon t
Schools, colleges and early years settings to shut their gates on Friday afternoon
Sector News
Schools will close from Monday, except for children of key workers and

What matters most?

Digitally optimised experiences not only provide students with seamless and easy processes but also increase the number of data touchpoints and opportunities to gather information about the student population. This data can be used by universities in many ways, from streamlining administration, increasing student retention and improving academic performance to managing the entire student lifecycle.

By looking to the future and optimising the end-to-end student experience, higher education providers are creating happier and more engaged students. The introduction of digital processes also mirrors the modern workplace, helping to build a digitally confident workforce that’s ready to meet the digital skill demands of tomorrow. Only through digitally optimised experiences can higher education providers take advantage of efficiencies and ensure they are focused on what's important: driving cost-effectiveness, improving student outcomes and developing a lifelong learning partnership.

Peter Nikoletatos, Global Industry Director – Education at TechnologyOne

Please read the full report here - http://info.technologyonecorp.co.uk/student-survey

You may also be interested in these articles:

Keighley College student steams ahead with STEM
Sector News
A @KeighleyCollege student is having her work published in an official
Training without Travel...
Sector News
The apparently inevitable spread of the #Coronavirus means that soon t
Schools, colleges and early years settings to shut their gates on Friday afternoon
Sector News
Schools will close from Monday, except for children of key workers and
Coleg Cambria students mean business at national contest for mental health awareness
Sector News
@ColegCambria students showed they mean business in a national contest
Employers inspire young minds by donating industry equipment for construction learners
Sector News
With 168,500 construction job opportunities being created by 2023, Wal
Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa discusses educational reforms and opportunities
Sector News
Representatives from The University of Law (ULaw) and the University o
Free remote phone service to all UK schools and colleges to support their communication challenges during #CoronavirusOutbreak
Sector News
@CircleloopHQ, the cloud-based phone system for business, today announ
Seetec Pluss Shine A Light On Disability Employment With Dedicated Conference
Sector News
A disability conference organised by a leading provider of employabili
REC welcomes delay to IR35 tax changes, but warns more needs to be done to support businesses and workers through the COVID-19 crisis
Sector News
REC welcomes delay to IR35 tax changes, but warns more needs to be don
Helping Your Students Manage Anxiety Over the Coronavirus Outbreak
Sector News
Many teenagers are experiencing anxiety about getting and passing on t
Borders College Care students on pathway to success
Sector News
The transition from college to university marks the start of a new and
Student Loans Company hit by 5.5 million email attacks last year
Sector News
Huge number of malware, phishing and spam attacks designed to steal co

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page