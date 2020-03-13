 
World class nuclear skills in spotlight at awards ceremony

Corhyn Parr, the NDA’s Director of Integrated Waste

A showcase of talent was on display at a prestigious awards night to celebrate world class nuclear skills.

Hundreds of nuclear professionals gathered for the UK Nuclear Skills Awards 2020, at the Hilton Hotel, Manchester.

Sponsored by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, the event was organised by the National Skills Academy Nuclear and Cogent Skills. The NDA group was heavily represented with seven finalists from Sellafield, Magnox and Dounreay.

Winners on the night included Sophie Kelly, Sellafield Ltd, Scientific Apprentice of the Year; Josephine Stabler, Sellafield Ltd, Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year and Lindsey Anderson, Dounreay Site Restoration Ltd, STEM Ambassador of the Year.

Corhyn Parr, the NDA’s Director of Integrated Waste, spoke about the mission to drive forward the nuclear decommissioning mission and highlighted the need for the right skills now, and in the future.

Corhyn, also the chair of the Nuclear Skills Strategy Group (NSSG), said:

The NDA is proud to sponsor the UK Nuclear Skills Awards, an event which shows the huge talent we have across the industry and I would like to congratulate all of the finalists and winners.

Our work demands innovative solutions and that’s why we constantly strive to attract and maintain a talented workforce.

It is essential we provide a ladder of opportunity for people to help us realise our ambitions and aspirations for the future by ensuring we have the right skills to help take forward our decommissioning mission.

Hosting the event - attended by representatives from across the nuclear industry - was TV star Dallas Campbell, of The Gadget Show and Bang Goes The Theory fame.

A Nuclear Skills Summit, organised by the NSSG, was held earlier the same day. It included the Nuclear Institute’s Young Generation Network and leaders from outside the industry sharing best practice from other sectors, including discussion around leadership and apprenticeships.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page