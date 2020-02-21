Arts Connection - Cyswllt Celf help to celebrate importance of apprenticeships

#AWWales @Arts_Connection - Cyswllt Celf and Welsh Government joined forces to implement a series of @ApprenticeWales workshop events in Wrexham and Llanfyllin to celebrate the important role apprenticeships play in the Welsh economy.

Arts Connection – Cyswllt Celf is an independent participatory arts charity working in North Powys, Wrexham and the borders that aims to widen opportunities for people to engage and participate in the arts and improve the wellbeing of the people and communities we serve through delivering quality arts experiences.

The organisation embarked on 6 workshops reaching over 100 young people at community groups across north Wales including BAWSO Youth Club, The Venture, Acton Senior Youth Club and Scouts. The workshops gave the pupils the opportunity to learn about the benefits of being an apprentice through interactive sessions printing posters and t-shirts. The children aged between X and X used stencils and free hand to create images that reflected the industries that apprenticeships are available in.

The organisation also visited two schools; Ysgol Morgan Llwyd and Llanfyllin High School where young people were given the opportunity to script, film and edit a film on ‘a day in the life of an apprentice’. The posters and film were then screened at an event in Tŷ Pawb to over 135 young people, parents, teachers, and local community groups.

Siân Walters at Arts Connection - Cyswllt Celf said:

"It’s been great to work with a range of young people and to raise awareness of apprenticeships through creativity. What we’ve found is that many of them didn’t know about the range of opportunities available and that this project has started a conversation between them and their friends about alternative educational options."

“According to one of the pupils at the event – the project helped them to think in different ways and said it has opened their eyes to apprenticeships.”

The event welcomed a number of businesses and training providers from across Wales including Coleg Cambria, Glyndwr University, The Prince's Trust, New Wave Hairdressers and Careers Wales.

Apprenticeships are available from Foundation level through to Degree Apprenticeships, and there are vacancies available to suit every ability and style of learning. Apprenticeships combine work-based training with study, letting students earn a wage while gaining recognised, relevant qualifications.

Menna Scott at Ysgol Morgan Llwyd said:

“I’ve learnt that you get paid while learning on the job and it’s really interesting because there’s lots of information being given out about lots of different types of jobs

Charlotte Oram-Gettings at Glyndwr said:

“The industry is evolving constantly and to have a more applied education and projects within that, as apprenticeships are, give the opportunity to learn at the same time as working in the industry, getting hands on experience. I hope people see the wide range of opportunities there are.”

Minister for the Economy and Transport, Ken Skates, said:

“Apprenticeships can provide the perfect avenue into work, allow companies to find, nurture and develop staff and ensure our economy is supported by a workforce equipped to tackle the challenges of today and which are ready for the opportunities of tomorrow.

“We are on track to meet its ambitious commitment to create 100,000 all-age, high-quality apprenticeships by the end of this Assembly.”

The Apprenticeship Programme in Wales is funded by the Welsh Government with support from the European Social Fund.