Immigration restrictions threaten construction delivery, says FMB

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Commenting on today’s announcement from the Home Office regarding the UK's new points-based immigration system, Chief Executive of the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), Brian Berry, said:

"If we are to have an infrastructure revolution and build a million new homes over the next five years, we will need to have an immigration system that allows for key construction workers of all skill levels to come UK. of all skill levels. Today’s announcement that there will no longer be a route for “low skill” workers to come to the U.K. after next year will hamper the construction industry’s capacity to deliver on key projects."



He added:

"We will need general labourers as much as architects or surveyors. They are a core part of the construction industry and it’s simply unrealistic to assume the domestic workforce will fill this gap in the next nine months.”

About the Federation of Master Builders: The Federation of Master Builders (FMB) is the largest trade association in the UK construction industry representing thousands of firms in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Established in 1941 to protect the interests of small and medium-sized (SME) construction firms, the FMB is independent and non-profit making, lobbying for members’ interests at both the national and local level. The FMB is a source of knowledge, professional advice and support for its members, providing a range of modern and relevant business building services to help them succeed. The FMB is committed to raising quality in the construction industry and offers a free service to consumers called ‘Find a Builder’.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @IepInfo #IEPSummit2020 sponsored by @NCFE: New event for employabilit Sector News Six-time best-selling author Levison Wood visited the @CollegeNELondon Sector News Higher education (HE) students at @cityplym hosted an event on Friday