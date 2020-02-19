 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

HTL is awarded the Bronze Award for the Employer Recognition Scheme

Details
Hits: 177

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

@HTL_Group are incredibly pleased to share that they have recently been granted the Bronze Award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) ran by the Ministry of Defence.

In 2019 HTL Group welcomed inspirational military personnel from the Phoenix House Personnel Recovery Centre Catterick, North Yorkshire. Following a successful visit the previous two years, HTL opens its doors to provide an insight into civilian working life, explaining how many numerous skills are transferable and greatly assist during the transition from military service to a career outside of this.

Phoenix House offers the tools to help those who are leaving the military and each year, HTL has dedicated time to share industry knowledge, helping support each individual on their continuous career path.

Bronze Award

To be awarded the Bronze Award demonstrates HTL’s pledge to support the Armed Forces, including existing or prospective employees who are members of the community. A signed Armed Forces Covenant cements HTL’s dedication to promoting being armed forces-friendly and are open to employing Reservists, Armed Forces Veterans (including the wounded, injured and sick), Cadet Instructors and military spouses/partners.¹ 

Be a forces, friendly employer

HTL Group are proud to currently employ Armed Forces Veterans who offer vital knowledge and technical training support around the world. The controlled bolting experts, bring a variety of transferable skills and qualities to the civilian workplace that they developed throughout their military careers. Being flexible to the unique situations of the wider armed forces community ensures fair treatment to all who are involved.

Paul Storey, HTL Group Managing Director comments, “There are extraordinary talents and skills developed within the forces which are immensely transferable to civilian employment. It’s great to see the support that Phoenix House Recovery Centre provides for those leaving the military, and we enjoy welcoming the visitors each year.”

 

HTL pledged their support to the Armed Forces community through their covenant promise and is now recognised as part of the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS). HTL encourages employers to support defence and, hopefully, inspire other organisations to do the same.²

Businesses and charitable organisations who wish to demonstrate their support for the Armed Forces community can sign the Covenant.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Employability sector is at the coal face of helping businesses find the right people and developing the right skills for the future needs of our economy
Sector News
@IepInfo #IEPSummit2020 sponsored by @NCFE: New event for employabilit
International adventurer Levison Wood inspires all at college talk
Sector News
Six-time best-selling author Levison Wood visited the @CollegeNELondon
City College Plymouth students working together to tackle loneliness
Sector News
Higher education (HE) students at @cityplym hosted an event on Friday
Curriculum planning for apprenticeship standards – a free checklist
Sector News
@SDN_HQ launch a free Curriculum planning for apprenticeship standards
Immigration restrictions threaten construction delivery, says FMB
Sector News
Commenting on today’s announcement from the Home Office regarding th
Less than half of part-timers think feedback is acted on by staff, but overall student satisfaction consistently high
Sector News
While overall course satisfaction is consistently high, part-time stud
Home Secretary Priti Patel talks visas, science and innovation at Imperial
Sector News
Home Secretary Priti Patel MP with Dr Colin Hale and students in the C
Coventry College set to benefit from multi-million pound pot for new lecturers
Sector News
Coventry College is set to benefit from a slice of a multi-million-pou
Interview guarantee for job seekers
Sector News
A partnership between a regional training provider @phxtraining and Jo
Barnsley College Sport students score internship
Sector News
Two Barnsley College Higher Education Sport students have secured an i
Government announcement that low-skilled workers would not receive visas under post-Brexit immigration plans
Sector News
@CBItweets RESPONDS TO DETAILS OF NEW UK IMMIGRATION SYSTEMThe CBI has
Fully funded ‘One Destination Employment Programme’ helps unemployed Croydon residents find jobs at Gatwick
Sector News
Croydon residents keen to secure work at Gatwick can now sign up for t

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

The Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP)
The Institute of Employability Professionals (IEP) added a new event 34 minutes ago

IEP Summit 2020

IEP are delighted to announce an exciting new industry event for IEP Members and senior colleagues from the Employability and Support sector to be...

  • Wednesday, 19 February 2020 11:30 AM
  • RSA House, London
Ashton Sixth Form College
Ashton Sixth Form College has a new avatar. 51 minutes ago
Ashton Sixth Form College
Stefan Drew
We Are Full Shout FE Colleges is now a featured video. 1 hour 5 minutes ago
We Are Full Shout FE Colleges

We Are Full Shout FE Colleges

We Are Running Out Of Space is a Video About FE Colleges by Stefan Drew of https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/ “We are full”, shout the colleges...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page