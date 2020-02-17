https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/17/apprenticeship-levy/

Posted on: 17 February 2020 - Categories: Apprenticeships, Further education

Today, Monday 17 February, the Guardian and City AM published articles relating to the apprenticeship levy, funding and standards.

This year we have increased apprenticeship levy investment to over £2.5 billion, double what was spent in 2010-11 in cash terms.

The government has transformed apprenticeships, working closely with employers of all sizes so apprentices can learn the skills they need to go on to have successful careers and businesses can build the workforce they need for the future.

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

We are investing significantly to level up skills and opportunity across the country and apprenticeships are playing a key role in this. The levy means there is money available than ever before for training to support employers of all sizes. We know there is more work to do and we have already said we will look at how we can improve the working of the levy so more people and employers can benefit from it.

