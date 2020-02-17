 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Blended Learning Quality Assurance Framework Toolkit by eLearning Marketplace

Details
Hits: 234
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Blended Learning Quality Assurance Framework Toolkit by @carolynplewis @elearningmarket

The Blended Learning Quality Assurance Framework has been by written by Carolyn Lewis, Managing Director of eLearning Marketplace, who has been working in the field of learning technologies and quality assurance of training, particularly blended learning in adult education, for over 30 years. Carolyn has drawn on her  experience managing the JISC government funded remit to support work based learning providers in the UK with their use of learning technologies, her experience as a City and Guilds EQA, the expertise of many other experienced practitioners, awarding organisations and Ofsted feedback to develop a very comprehensive framework.

This tool provides you with a broad framework to assess the quality of blended learning in a variety of adult education settings, with the aim of supporting the creation of your own strategy for quality assuring blended learning.

The tool is in four sections:

  1. Blended Learning
  2. Online Content
  3. Compliance
  4. Action Plan

The toolkit is downloadable HERE in Microsoft Office format so that it can be branded and edited to meet your organisations requirements.

Advertisement

Online CPD programme launched to support staff delivering new essential digital skills qualifications
Sector News
A new programme of online training and community support has been laun
Apprenticeship Levy
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/17/apprenticeship-levy/Apprentice
Ffion Jones Wins at the British Education Awards
Sector News
Newtown College (part of @NPTCGroup) Health and Social Care student Ff

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Online CPD programme launched to support staff delivering new essential digital skills qualifications
Sector News
A new programme of online training and community support has been laun
Apprenticeship Levy
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/17/apprenticeship-levy/Apprentice
Ffion Jones Wins at the British Education Awards
Sector News
Newtown College (part of @NPTCGroup) Health and Social Care student Ff
Student 'takeover challenge' gets underway at The London Marriott Hotel County Hall
Sector News
12 ambitious young dynamos from @LSEColleges are preparing for a huge
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Rank's Highly in National League Tables
Sector News
@bartonpeveril is the top performing college in the area for value add
Hays Education launch Wellbeing First: free wellbeing for teachers
Sector News
@HaysEducationUK has launched Wellbeing First, the UK’s first free #
Adzuna careers advice for 18-24 year olds: The alternative skills young people should include on their CV
Sector News
Top tips by @andrewtc04 co Founder of @adzuna: The alternative skills
Unions criticise government’s “short-change” pay proposals
Sector News
@NEUnion @ASCL_UK @NAHTnews @Voicetheunion Unions criticise governmen
Moreton Morrell farrier apprentices honoured at London ceremony
Sector News
Farrier apprentices from @MoretonColWCG graduated with the Worshipful
Leo Murphy:
Sector News
@mynwrc Principal offers invitation to Open WeekThe Principal and Chie
The Fedcap Group is taking learning from the British employability market over to Canada
Sector News
NOT-FOR-PROFIT organisation @FedcapGroup is taking learning from the B
Supporting LGBTQ+ mental health in the workplace
Sector News
Supporting LGBTQ+ mental health in the workplace - advice by @davidpri

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page