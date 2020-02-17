 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barnsley College Catering and Hospitality students are celebrating winning the Intercollege Challenge Cup

Details
Hits: 349
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Barnsley College logo

@barnsleycollege Catering and #Hospitality students are celebrating winning the Intercollege Challenge Cup having triumphed in the competition against Doncaster College.

Students had to create a four course menu and accompanying drinks, designed to support and encourage the development of cookery skills. Their ‘Taste of Yorkshire’ menu won an award for the best overall drink; a lemon and fennel iced tea, and was highly praised by industry professionals for its fish and chips and Pontefract cake panna cotta dishes.

Phillippa Matthews, a Level 2 Culinary Skills student, said: “I was based at front of house and had to pair four drinks with each course which included two cocktails and wine. We won best team for our menu and drinks. It has been great to experience being involved in a catering competition.”

Adam Burns, a Level 2 Culinary Skills student, added: “I was responsible for creating the dessert which was a liquorice panna cotta with Yorkshire forced rhubarb, poached in grenadine, parkin and Chantilly cream. I really enjoyed the competition. It was very competitive and provided me with team work, organisational and communication skills.”

 

 

  

Advertisement

Online CPD programme launched to support staff delivering new essential digital skills qualifications
Sector News
A new programme of online training and community support has been laun
Apprenticeship Levy
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/17/apprenticeship-levy/Apprentice
Ffion Jones Wins at the British Education Awards
Sector News
Newtown College (part of @NPTCGroup) Health and Social Care student Ff

You may also be interested in these articles:

Online CPD programme launched to support staff delivering new essential digital skills qualifications
Sector News
A new programme of online training and community support has been laun
Apprenticeship Levy
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/17/apprenticeship-levy/Apprentice
Ffion Jones Wins at the British Education Awards
Sector News
Newtown College (part of @NPTCGroup) Health and Social Care student Ff
Blended Learning Quality Assurance Framework Toolkit by eLearning Marketplace
Sector News
Blended Learning Quality Assurance Framework Toolkit by @carolynplewis
Student 'takeover challenge' gets underway at The London Marriott Hotel County Hall
Sector News
12 ambitious young dynamos from @LSEColleges are preparing for a huge
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Rank's Highly in National League Tables
Sector News
@bartonpeveril is the top performing college in the area for value add
Hays Education launch Wellbeing First: free wellbeing for teachers
Sector News
@HaysEducationUK has launched Wellbeing First, the UK’s first free #
Adzuna careers advice for 18-24 year olds: The alternative skills young people should include on their CV
Sector News
Top tips by @andrewtc04 co Founder of @adzuna: The alternative skills
Unions criticise government’s “short-change” pay proposals
Sector News
@NEUnion @ASCL_UK @NAHTnews @Voicetheunion Unions criticise governmen
Moreton Morrell farrier apprentices honoured at London ceremony
Sector News
Farrier apprentices from @MoretonColWCG graduated with the Worshipful
Leo Murphy:
Sector News
@mynwrc Principal offers invitation to Open WeekThe Principal and Chie
Supporting LGBTQ+ mental health in the workplace
Sector News
Supporting LGBTQ+ mental health in the workplace - advice by @davidpri

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page