Iconic British photographer Jamie Morgan teaches Barking & Dagenham College students

Jamie Morgan viewing live capture of portraits of Programme Leader for photography David Bennett that he made

A world-renowned British portrait fashion photographer visited @BarkingCollege last week and did a workshop for photography students.

Jamie Morgan is the iconic British photographer who gained recognition for his work with the ground-breaking Buffalo collective. Morgan co-founded Buffalo along with legendary stylist Ray Petri, a group of like-minded creatives whose images are said to have changed the nature of modern fashion photography. Buffalo had a major exhibition at the V&A Museum, accompanied by the release of the heavily referenced ‘Buffalo’ book.

Jamie, who is a regular visitor to the photography department, gave a talk about portrait fashion photography, showing examples of his work. He then split the students into small teams and gave them particular lighting to use and a location and they then had to create a portrait of each other. The group got together at the end of the day and their work was critiqued by Jamie and he selected his favourite image/s from each student.

David Bennett, Programme Leader at the College said: “We are so grateful to Jamie for giving up his time to help teach and inspire the next generation of top British photographers.”

 

