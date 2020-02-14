Waltham Forest College gets fired up for National Apprenticeship Week

@WFCTweets joined the ‘Fire It Up’ campaign during National Apprenticeship Week ensuring apprenticeships are being promoted alongside more traditional academic routes.

A series of awareness workshops were designed and delivered to learners across the London Borough of Waltham Forest to help raise the awareness of apprenticeships and champion all the great things about on-the-job training.

College representatives had an opportunity to educate and inspire young learners from Holy Family Catholic School and Wanstead High School incorporating this year’s Fire It Up theme – ‘Look Beyond’. The workshops allowed students to help them make the best decision around career choices discussing pathways into apprenticeships, as a choice, after school.

The Apprentice team also participated in the Waltham Forest Council’s Apprenticeship Fair at the Jobcentre Plus in Walthamstow, to encourage young people and adults to look beyond some of the myths around apprenticeships and see the diverse range of roles available.

Dr Joy Kettyle, Principal at Waltham Forest College, said: “Apprenticeships are important in helping young people and adults into work and we are engaging with leading employers, who have woken up to the benefits of having an apprentice in their workplace”.

Director for Business Development, Nadeem Khalifa said: “Apprenticeships are an important way for people to enter the labour market by choosing a specialist career pathway. The average college trains more than 1,000 apprentices and our team will continue to work with UK businesses to ensure that the apprenticeship system works for them”.

