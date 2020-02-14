 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Deliveroo launches new chef apprenticeship fund to tackle skills shortage with HIT Training

Details
Hits: 670
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
chefs in a kitchen

@Deliveroo launches new chef #apprenticeship fund to tackle skills shortage with @HITTraining

 

  • Deliveroo today warns a national chef shortage in the restaurant sector threatens growth and could harm UK high streets 
  • Deliveroo calls on government to act and urgently free up large employers to transfer more of their apprenticeship levy down the supply chain
  • The firm will invest up to £100,000k of its own apprenticeship levy into training new chefs 
  • Today it launches 4,000 online training courses for all 35,000 restaurant partners to help upskill their employees across the UK - saving restaurant partners thousands of pounds in training fees each year 

 

Deliveroo today warned a shortage of trained chefs could arrest growth in the UK restaurant sector and harm British high streets as it unveils a major new training package for chefs and all 35,000 of the company’s restaurant partners and staff across the UK.

 

New research commissioned by Deliveroo shows:

 

  • 8 in 10 of Deliveroo’s restaurant partners are struggling to hire new chefs, saying it is ‘moderately’ or ‘very difficult’ to recruit new chefs.
  • More than half of restaurant partners (54%) cite not finding enough suitably qualified applicants as the main difficulty and barrier to hiring new chefs.
  • Nearly 7 in 10 of Deliveroo’s restaurant partners say it is ‘moderately’ or ‘very difficult’ to recruit front-of-house and kitchen staff.

Deliveroo’s new chef apprenticeships

Deliveroo has responded to the concern of their restaurant partners by launching a new chef apprenticeship scheme funded by part of the company’s apprenticeship levy. This will invest £100,000 per year to train up to 20 chefs a year.

The new scheme will be run in partnership with HIT Training, the leading apprenticeship provider for the UK’s hospitality and catering industry in the UK.  HIT Training will work with Deliveroo’s restaurant partners and offer access to its award winning national chef academy.

To address the sector-wide skills shortage of trained chefs, both Deliveroo and HIT Training are calling on the Government to lift the restriction on apprenticeship levy transfers and allow large employers the power to contribute as much as they choose down their supply chain.

Large employers such as Deliveroo are currently restricted by a 25% cap on the amount of unspent apprenticeship levy which can be transferred to businesses in their supply chains who would otherwise have to pay for an apprenticeship via the government co-investment model. For Deliveroo, this amounts to nearly half a million pounds over five years for small restaurants.

 

If Deliveroo were able to transfer up to 50% of the levy, for example, this sum could amount to a million pounds of investment directly to support a new generation of chefs and the restaurant sector.

 

New free online learning courses for restaurants

 

Deliveroo has also launched 4,000 market-leading, online training courses to its 35,000 restaurant partners and their staff. Deliveroo is the first food delivery company to offer training of this kind, alongside a package of lifestyle savings and well-being plans.

The high-quality online courses are:

  • Provided in partnership with the employer engagement platform Wrkit, with 92% offered completely free of charge 
  • Provided through a range of global universities and leading corporate institutions, including Yale University, Open University and Accenture
  • The 4,000 online courses cover different topics from hospitality to events to life sciences
  • The most in-demand courses for Deliveroo’s restaurant partners are food health and safety, business management and hotel and catering training. 

 

Rohan Pradhan, Chief Operating Officer, Deliveroo, said:

 

“Deliveroo is proud to work closely with 35,000 restaurant partners across the UK, who produce amazing food. We wanted to respond to their concerns and support their skills training to develop more young chefs.

 

“We speak to restaurants across the country every day and want to help them tackle the challenges they face. That is why Deliveroo is investing in new chef apprenticeships and rolling-out thousands of online training courses for all our restaurant partners and their staff. 

Advertisement

Online CPD programme launched to support staff delivering new essential digital skills qualifications
Sector News
A new programme of online training and community support has been laun
Apprenticeship Levy
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/17/apprenticeship-levy/Apprentice
Ffion Jones Wins at the British Education Awards
Sector News
Newtown College (part of @NPTCGroup) Health and Social Care student Ff

 

“Our priority is to help our restaurant partners hire, train and upskill restaurants' workforces and develop a new generation of culinary talent. We’re always looking for new ways to help our restaurant partners grow their businesses and, ultimately, bring more amazing food to even more customers.”

 

Jill Whittaker, Managing Director, HIT Training, said:

 “Hospitality is one of the most vibrant and exciting sectors to work in, yet there isn’t a business within the industry that’s not affected by staff shortages. 

 “We are delighted that Deliveroo is supporting our Don’t Waste: The Future of Hospitality campaign. The aim of the campaign is to bring the industry together and leverage its combined resources to support businesses of all shapes and sizes across the sector.”

 

 

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Online CPD programme launched to support staff delivering new essential digital skills qualifications
Sector News
A new programme of online training and community support has been laun
Apprenticeship Levy
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/02/17/apprenticeship-levy/Apprentice
Ffion Jones Wins at the British Education Awards
Sector News
Newtown College (part of @NPTCGroup) Health and Social Care student Ff
Blended Learning Quality Assurance Framework Toolkit by eLearning Marketplace
Sector News
Blended Learning Quality Assurance Framework Toolkit by @carolynplewis
Student 'takeover challenge' gets underway at The London Marriott Hotel County Hall
Sector News
12 ambitious young dynamos from @LSEColleges are preparing for a huge
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Rank's Highly in National League Tables
Sector News
@bartonpeveril is the top performing college in the area for value add
Hays Education launch Wellbeing First: free wellbeing for teachers
Sector News
@HaysEducationUK has launched Wellbeing First, the UK’s first free #
Adzuna careers advice for 18-24 year olds: The alternative skills young people should include on their CV
Sector News
Top tips by @andrewtc04 co Founder of @adzuna: The alternative skills
Unions criticise government’s “short-change” pay proposals
Sector News
@NEUnion @ASCL_UK @NAHTnews @Voicetheunion Unions criticise governmen
Moreton Morrell farrier apprentices honoured at London ceremony
Sector News
Farrier apprentices from @MoretonColWCG graduated with the Worshipful
Leo Murphy:
Sector News
@mynwrc Principal offers invitation to Open WeekThe Principal and Chie
Supporting LGBTQ+ mental health in the workplace
Sector News
Supporting LGBTQ+ mental health in the workplace - advice by @davidpri

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page