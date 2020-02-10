 
How to ensure your teams are actually learning: Exploring, sharing and educating teams in new and emerging technology

O’Reilly to Discuss Practical Learning at Learning Technologies 2020

O’Reilly, the premier source of insight-driven learning, today announced its participation at Learning Technologies, Europe’s leading workplace learning event, at the Excel on the 12-13 February. At the event, Ben Hall, VP of Product Interactivity and founder of O’Reilly’s latest acquisition, Katacoda, will present a seminar titled “How to ensure your teams are actually learning”. 

After finding himself trying to implement bleeding-edge technology without guidance or training, Hall realised there was a gap in the market for exploring, sharing and educating teams in new and emerging technology. Out of a passion to solve this problem, Hall created Katacoda, an interactive learning and training platform, which was recently integrated as part of the O’Reilly learning offering. 

During his presentation, Hall will explore how to create a structure for your team to follow to ensure they are learning the right skills, in the right way and can put them to work. Attendees will walk away with an understanding of how to develop learning pathways, the power of hands-on, interactive experiences, how to measure learning outcomes and why certification is important for employees and employers.

In addition to this presentation, O’Reilly will be at the event to showcase the full online learning platform that gives technology teams on-demand access to books, videos, live training and interactive learning scenarios created by industry leaders. This content helps to build skills with learning paths and quickly search for answers to solve problems, getting back to work and applying the learning immediately. Additionally, with the O’Reilly reporting and insight tools, management can understand the progress of an entire organisation at a glance. 

Learning Technologies is Europe's leading showcase of organisational learning and the technology used to support learning at work. And it continues to grow in importance, value and attendance year on year. With more than 250 seminars and 250 exhibitors, Learning Technologies provides L&D professionals with new insights into the ways people learn.

