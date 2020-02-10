 
Haringey Sixth Form College Art Students Experience Venetian Creativity

The Art department of Haringey Sixth Form College (H6) have been active in their pursuit to enhance their creativity and broaden their understanding of the art curriculum provision at the college.

On Sunday 2nd February 2020, a mixture of H6 UAL Art & Design and A-Level Fine Art students journeyed on to Venice, Italy, accompanied by their teachers, Francis Ives and Rachel Hamblin, for a week long Venetian creativity experience.

"Travelling is wonderful in many ways. What a great place Venice is to visit for our art students to experience culture, food, and even meet new people. I want to thank the staff at Tottenham Grammar Foundation for their support, which has giving our students another great #H6Experience. I am sure this will further inspire them when they get back into the art studio. I can’t wait to hear of the exciting time they all had." - Russ Lawrance, Principal & CEO at Haringey Sixth Form College.

Venice serves as a very unique and heavily visited city, known widely for its valuable art and historical heritage. With its remarkable and beautiful scenery, it is a real miracle of creative genius – metaphorical to the art students of Haringey Sixth Form College.

518da744 c382 4d34 ab39 4fd9e4731589

“I'm glad I got to experience this. I have applied to study architecture at uni and this strip has definitely shown me a range of different types of buildings and how they contrast from the usual ones I see back home. It's been good for my architecture inspiration.” Hamza Raza, A-Level Fine Art & A-Level Business student at Haringey Sixth Form College

There is no doubt that the students will return with lasting memories of their Venetian experience, motivated and inspired with their creative hats on. You may even see a few pieces of their work exhibited at the SFCA, Haringey Sixth Form College & Haringey Council National Art Exhibition: Concrete Experience, 25th Jun 2020 - 28th Jun 2020 at Alexandra Palace.

"These trips are good for the students as they are able to experience art in a different scenery to their usual ones. We encourage them to get involved in such trips, as they enhance their creativity and broaden their horizons." – Florina Iosif, Director of A-Levels, Creative Industries and Young College at Haringey Sixth Form College.

 PHOTO 2020 02 03 11 04 08PHOTO 2020 02 03 11 04 08 2PHOTO 2020 02 03 11 04 08 1PHOTO 2020 02 03 11 04 07PHOTO 2020 02 03 11 04 04ef05a359 00b6 423f 8f98 39fd5e220e92de90c8d3 efee 45a6 abcd e01e0f9ea86ac150c018 f8f9 449c 94c8 5f0aa155c73dc25ac6eb 309e 446f 823b 114f8a86acaebe267d5b 4899 45c5 95a8 b19c31f562c3a7b90a3c 459a 4bcc 895b a383b097783c66764501 628c 4ec2 8e1a e7e7fd522fab34530550 639a 4fa3 9cd4 707611979247294072fa 4af1 4bfa b761 8ba1f42c78a985197f46 f09d 4d26 89d8 3379878f81b4630cebe0 af73 4510 b754 eb8cd08be741297d2c8a 6214 4fd4 bf02 551190627e2878ffcc52 e4f9 46f1 90cc f79cd01f0dc235ddb0a4 b880 4e50 be6a 924183bf63de6c2fb2ad 0ca6 4e32 b45f f3ca7d3c549e5b291fe1 2e8e 4895 a639 f9ce75bd24a33b79905e 2b78 4247 8ca5 bf5394b03639

