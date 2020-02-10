North London Youth Futsal Under 16’s League Kicks Off 2020 Season!

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

The North London Youth Futsal Under 16’s League (NLYFL) kicked off on Saturday 1st February 2020, in the sports hall of @Haringey6thForm



The league is split into two divisions - an elite league of seven that will be played on Saturday afternoons and a championship division of five that will be played on weekday evenings.

With seven outstanding teams competing in the league across the south east of England, it promises to be one of the top leagues in England.

Credit: North London Youth Futsal League Logo design by Darren Wiltshire

“These initiatives are put in place provide an opportunity for H6 students to play competitively, using the game to help them improve their attendance. Our boys have benefited on and off the court, with our team averaging 94% in their college attendance this year.

Thank you to the London FA, The Amateur FA, The National League, and Haringey Sixth Form College for supporting the team." - Darren Wiltshire, Sports Development Officer at Haringey Sixth Form College.

On Saturday 1st February 2020, Oxford City Lions (the second best team in England at this age and level last season) played local team, Haringey Lions, which is managed by Doan Remzi, a BTEC Sport student of Haringey Sixth Form College.

Oxford City Lions produced some wonderful futsal skills and showed great examples of the quality of futsal that is to come with the youth league. Both teams played at an outstanding, technical and tactical level.

7am football training at New River Sport and Fitness Centre

"The aims of Futsal is to motivate players in an environment that is conducive to learning. This mirrors what we expose our young people to here at Haringey Sixth Form College. I, as a sporting Principal/CEO, firmly believe the more pleasure kids derive from their participation in any activity (in this case futsal), the more they wish to play and practice on their own. It develops a good mind-set and is in line with our college values.

By bringing in the Under 16’s league and hosting it at our inspirational college, we hope that the instinct to play and learn rubs off on the young players.

If you treat people well, grab their affection and appreciation through sport then anything can be achieved.

Thanks to all the teams that are participating and good luck in the competition." - Russ Lawrance, Principal & CEO at Haringey Sixth Form College

The youth players have been able to train with clubs like Genesis, ProFutsal, Sussex and Helvecia, giving them the chance to experience futsal with some of the best players in the country.

25 H6 students have gained a football and/or futsal Level 1 coaching qualification and five of them are now qualified futsal referees.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Students from one of SERCâ€™s Access to University courses recently be Sector News CNet Training, the global leader in technical education for the digita Sector News Damian Carrington, journalist and Environment Editor at The Guardian n