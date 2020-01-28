 
Barking & Dagenham College Public Services students raised £9000 for Poppy Appeal

Uniformed Public Services Students raised over £9000 for Poppy Appeal - Ann McDaniel left and Steve Burge right

A group of uniformed public services students received certificates this week to congratulate them on their excellent fundraising efforts.

The 30 Public Services students spent the two weeks leading up to Remembrance Sunday, raising a whopping £9,181 for the Poppy Appeal.

Their teacher Steve Burge explains: “As part of their course the students have to complete volunteering work in the community. Over the last eight years they have raised around £75,000 pounds for the British Legion’s appeal.

“The students are a credit to themselves and all the Uniformed Public Services team at the College are extremely proud of them and the work they carry out in our community.”

Ann McDaniel, Assistant Principal at Barking & Dagenham College, who presented the students with their certificates, commented:

“We’re really proud of our students raising such a large amount for a worthy cause. Well done to all of them.”

