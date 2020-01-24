Become a Barista with five-week college course at East Sussex College

Local coffee connoisseurs will have the opportunity to become qualified Baristas at East Sussex College this Spring.

The Kings Restaurant at the college’s Eastbourne campus will host a five-week course that gives people the opportunity to learn about the art of coffee making; everything from the origins of coffee to the presentation of a finished beverage.

Oliver Zecchin, Kings Restaurant Manager and course leader, said,

“Learning how to make the perfect cup of coffee is becoming a popular trend. We see lots of independent coffee shops popping up in the town which creates a demand for skilled coffee makers.

“There is an increasing demand for quality coffee, and when you couple that with new research that suggests drinking coffee can boost metabolism and reduce fat in the body, there has never been a better time to train in this booming industry.”

The course runs for one evening per week for five weeks, meaning it fits in easily with work and family commitments. Budding baristas will be taught the difference between Robusta and Arabica beans, learn the importance of good customer service, and the skills of calibration, dosing, tamping and extraction. During the final week, students will be assessed on their coffee knowledge and practical skills in order to become a Level 2 Barista.

Oliver continued, “Once you’ve secured the qualification it provides you with the perfect opportunity to start a new career or help you secure part-time work to fit around your lifestyle.”

The course starts on Tuesday 25th February and costs £60. Lessons will take place in the Kings Restaurant and start at 17:30 and last three hours.

