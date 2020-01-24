Students given advice at The Henley College careers fair

EMPLOYERS and training providers offered advice to students at an apprenticeship careers fair held at The Henley College on Monday.

Students were able to pick up information from a broad range of local and national employers, including the next steps they would need to take after their studies.

The main industry areas covered IT and technology, business, finance, engineering, science, public services, armed forces, construction and social care.

Exhibitors included British Airways, the Engineering Trust, Fujitsu, Microsoft, the Royal Air Force, Siemens and Simpson Civil Engineers, which is based in Henley.

Julia Lock, who organised the annual event, said “There was a great atmosphere and I received many lovely comments from the exhibitors about how interested, engaged and enthusiastic our students are.”

Satwant Deol, the college’s principal and chief executive, said: “The apprenticeship fair gets better every year and we are extremely pleased to see so many companies offering valuable advice to our students.

“I was particularly impressed that so many of our ex-students attended with their companies, promoting apprenticeships and sharing how their careers have progressed.

“There was a great deal of buzz and interest from our current students who were all very much engaged through out.”

Sophie Ware, who studied A-levels in English, business and ICT at The Henley College, is now completing an apprenticeship at Microsoft.

She said: “Whilst we get a lot of apprentices coming through at 16, there are so many at advantages to coming to College first, as it offers you a great experience and sets you up to succeed at an apprenticeship afterwards”

The college is holding an information evening for prospective students and parents next Tuesday (January 28) from 6pm to 8.30pm.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page