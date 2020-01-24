NEU calls for Serious Fraud Office inquiry into Collective Spirit Free School and Manchester Creative Studio School

Joint NEU General Secretaries Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney have written to the Head of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), Lisa Osofsky, calling for an inquiry into Collective Spirit Free School and Manchester Creative Studio School.

The two schools were closed in 2017 and 2018 respectively following a series of educational, safeguarding and governance failings and allegations of financial malpractice at the schools.

Although the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) published a report of its own inquiry into failings at the two schools in May 2019 (2), the NEU believes a further independent inquiry is needed. The ESFA itself admitted that it had been unable to reach any conclusion on some key aspects of its investigation; and further allegations against key personnel at the schools have emerged since the report was published.

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary, said: “Subsequent allegations and investigations by the press suggest that the scale of the alleged fraud at these schools could be far greater than the financial failings identified by the ESFA. These were publicly funded schools and the public has a right to know the full extent of what occurred and who was responsible. When schools such as these fail and are closed, it is the children, their families and the staff who suffer the consequences. Local authorities are left to pick up the pieces by finding new schools for these pupils.”

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary, added: “The Government has established almost 10,000 state-funded academies, free schools, studio schools and university technical colleges that operate outside of local authority oversight and accountability. It is important that there are robust mechanisms in place to ensure that children and young people in these schools are receiving a high-quality education and that governance and financial arrangements are robust. It is clear that there were failings on a grand scale at these schools yet the DfE’s own agency has been unable to uncover the full extent of these failings. It’s now time for a full and independent investigation.”

The NEU’s call for the SFA to step in follows a similar demand by Jim McMahon, Labour MP for Oldham West and Royton, who wrote to Ms Osofsky earlier this week asking for an SFA investigation into the schools:

Ms Lisa Osofsky

Director

Serious Fraud Office

2-4 Cockspur Street

London SW1Y 5BS

21 January 2020

Dear Ms Osofsky,

Collective Spirit Free School and Manchester Creative School

We write to ask you to open a criminal inquiry into what appears to be prima facie evidence of fraud at the above-named free schools which were closed in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Their closure followed a catalogue of educational, safeguarding and governance failings.

The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA), an executive agency of the Department for Education (DfE), has investigated these schools and published its report in May 2019, available here. Findings from the visit and subsequent enquiries identified a number of significant failings in both the governance and financial control arrangements, including several breaches of the regulatory framework governing academy trusts. However, the ESFA also stated that the lack of any robust financial control system, adequate financial oversight and relevant documentation to support contractual management and financial transactions by the trusts, had impacted upon its ability to reach any conclusion on some key aspects of its investigation (see the report’s Executive Summary).

Subsequent investigations by the press suggest that the scale of the alleged fraud could be far greater than that identified by the ESFA.

Given the serious allegations against key personnel at these schools and the inability of the ESFA, by their own admission, to get to the bottom of this matter, we believe it is in the public interest for the SFA to step in. We support the request from Jim McMahon MP that the SFA should conduct its own investigation.

The public must have confidence that taxpayers’ money is being wisely spent by schools, particularly academies and free schools that are independent of local authorities and have no oversight except for that provided by the DfE and its agencies. The public is entitled to be assured that when concerns arise, the Department and its agencies investigate thoroughly and take robust action where the evidence supports it. This has not occurred in respect of these schools and therefore we believe an independent inquiry is necessary.

In view of the above, we would ask you to instruct your officials to conduct an investigation so that any perpetrators of fraud can be brought before the courts and to ensure that lessons can be learned by the DfE and its agencies.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Yours sincerely

Mary Bousted Kevin Courtney

Joint General Secretary Joint General Secretary