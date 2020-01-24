Barking & Dagenham College students raise money for Australian Wildlife Rescue

Details
by Barking & Dagenham College
Barking & Dagenham College
Published: 24 January 2020
Hits: 491
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
Childcare students who have been deeply moved by the bush fires in Australia decided to raise money to help injured and displaced animals.
So they set up a fundraising event for the Australian Wildlife Rescue charity that has supported animal welfare for over thirty years.
The fires may now be dampened by the rain, but there are thousands of animals that have become sick, injured, orphaned or homeless. They have lost their natural habitat and source of food.
At Barking & Dagenham College’s open day on Saturday the students set up a stall selling cakes and crafts.
They have also been selling raffle tickets at the College for the past week and will continue to sell them over the next fortnight.
Childcare student Gemma Cockrill said: “It was an amazing experience fundraising at Barking & Dagenham College. Everyone was very supportive of our cause. We sold lots of cakes!
So far we have raised over £60 and hope to raise more over the next two weeks by selling raffle tickets.”
Advertisement
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
Local coffee connoisseurs will have the opportunity to become qualifie
@GeorgeSoros Launches Global Network to Transform Higher Education @Da
If youâ€™ve successfully applied to the #RoATP as a new #apprenticeshi
You are now being logged in using your Facebook credentials
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
You may also be interested in these articles:
Local coffee connoisseurs will have the opportunity to become qualifie
@GeorgeSoros Launches Global Network to Transform Higher Education @Da
NPTC Group of Colleges’ Human Resources team is feeling extremely pr
If you’ve successfully applied to the #RoATP as a new #apprenticeshi
The CEO of London & South East Education Group has been named as a
South Eastern Regional College has just launched its latest Internatio
Science Minister Chris Skidmore sets out his vision for how to level u
When launching the transformative Green Deal, Ursula von der Leyen, th
Joint NEU General Secretaries Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney have wri
EMPLOYERS and training providers offered advice to students at an appr
Engineering students at The Henley College enjoyed a really informativ
Talented @MoretonColWCG floristry student from Evesham has been named
Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account: