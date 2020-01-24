 
South Eastern Regional College launches English Language Summer School

South Eastern Regional College has just launched its latest International initiative, an English Language Summer School. SERC’s English Language Summer School programme will run throughout August 2020 providing an opportunity for you to travel to a uniquely historic, culturally rich destination and learn English from native speakers.

SERC has more than 10 years’ experience delivering English language programmes and its team of expert teachers has taught English around the world.  Our unique Summer School programme combines English Language with technical programmes as well as cultural and social activities in Northern Ireland (UK): named ‘best place to visit’ by ‘Lonely Planet’ in 2018.

Northern Ireland is a unique destination offering visitors everything from cultural richness to a vibrant nightlife in a safe, family friendly environment. Almost two thirds of visitors had a tourist experience that was beyond their expectations (Tourism NI Customer Survey 2018). 

So, whilst you are here you could visit the Giants Causeway, Northern Ireland’s only UNESCO World Heritage site; the Titanic Museum, rated the Worlds’ Leading Tourist Attraction (World Travel Awards 2016); or simply relax and enjoy wandering through the Cathedral Quarter which is home to quaint cobbled streets, unique restaurants and a buzzing nightlife.   

With the outstanding quality of teaching provision at SERC, our experience in running successful English Language programmes and the outstanding beauty of Northern Ireland, we are confident you will have a truly memorable and rewarding experience on our Summer School programme.  

LOCATION:

  • SERC Bangor Campus, Northern Ireland

2020 DATES: 

  •  3rd - 9th August 
  •  10th - 16th August
  •  17th - 23rd August
  •  24th - 30th August 

COSTS:

  •  1 week English Language, Social and Cultural Package £295
  •  2 weeks English Language, Social and Cultural Package £590

For further information, to request an information booklet or to receive your free quotation please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call +447748840691.  

Become a Barista with five-week college course at East Sussex College
Sector News
Local coffee connoisseurs will have the opportunity to become qualifie
Davos: George Soros Launches Global Network to Transform Higher Education
Sector News
@GeorgeSoros Launches Global Network to Transform Higher Education @Da
What next for quality improvement after successfully registering as an apprenticeship provider?
Sector News
If youâ€™ve successfully applied to the #RoATP as a new #apprenticeshi

