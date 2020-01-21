 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Five skills that leadership teams will need to navigate the decade ahead

Details
Hits: 392

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

#Skills2030 Seeking New Leadership: Youth Voices Say Success in New Decade Requires New Approach  

A new white paper surveying 5,000 people, including youth and chief executive officers, has identified the five elements at the heart of responsible leadership. As organizations put sustainability and equitability at the centre of their organizations, they will need a broader range of leadership skills and attributes.

The 2020s have been declared the “decade of delivery” for society to come together and tackle the challenges ahead. To succeed in this new era requires a new kind of leadership and a fresh approach.

These findings are from the new report, Seeking New Leadership: Responsible Leadership for a Sustainable and Equitable World. It is based on surveys of more than 5,000 individuals comprising members of the Young Global Leaders and Global Shapers communities, chief executive officers and other business leaders, employees, consumers and other stakeholder groups.

While some organizations are further along in creating an environment in which trust, innovation and strong organizational performance reinforce each other, those that do not may be left behind. 

The report, carried out in collaboration with Accenture, offers organizations a new compass to help them develop and scale up responsible leadership.

Three overarching priorities are spotlighted:

  1. First, leaders must deliver daily organizational performance.
  2. Secondly, leaders much embrace continuous innovation to unlock new value for the long term.
  3. Thirdly, leaders must earn and build stakeholder trust through sustainable and responsible approaches, meeting increasingly vocal expectations for social and environmental progress. 

Companies that achieve all three priorities also appear to stand apart by how they lead. Their top teams exhibit diverse and sometimes unfamiliar leadership qualities.

To name just a few:

  • continuous learning backed by data
  • a stakeholder mindset anchored in compassion
  • a technology vision reinforced by creativity
  • generous humility, and listening to intuition.

We classify these and others into Five Elements – qualities that leadership teams will need to navigate the decade ahead:

  1. Stakeholder Inclusion: The ability to stand in the shoes of all stakeholders and make the organization responsive to them
  2. Emotion and Intuition: An instinctive and authentic willingness to bring the whole self to work and encourage this in others, unlocking the power of creativity and imagination
  3. Mission and Purpose: The confidence to create and inspire a shared long-term vision for the organization and its stakeholders
  4. Technology and Innovation: A passion to innovate and learn using new technologies to unlock organizational and societal value
  5. Intellect and Insight: A voracious appetite to learn continuously and to reach decisions based on facts, data and objective analyses  

“The climate emergency, social inequality and economic fragility threaten human wellbeing like never before,” said Adrian Monck, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum.

“We need an era of stakeholder capitalism in which companies combine entrepreneurialism with an ultimate purpose, working with other stakeholders to improve the state of the world in which they do business. The good news is that the next generation aspires to develop the broad range of leadership skills and attributes that are required in the 2020s.”

“The assumptions that have long underpinned the nature of leadership are being shattered by growing demands for socio-economic and environmental progress,” said Ellyn Shook, Chief Leadership and Human Resources Officer at Accenture.

“A new generation is redefining leadership to drive sustainable growth and prosperity for all. They know that leading with purpose, innovation and accountability – rooted in evidence and compassion – must become second nature. Our collaboration with the Forum’s Young Global Leaders and Global Shapers will accelerate the development of responsible leadership capabilities among some of the world’s most exceptional people.”

Advertisement

American edtech giant Quizlet opens first overseas office in London and announces new content partners, Busuu and Garnet Education
Sector News
Today, Quizlet, the global learning platform, has unveiled further int
South Eastern Regional College student named British Education Award Finalist
Sector News
Lisburn girl, Charlotte Slater, has been named a finalist for a presti
Hoople Ltd becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner
Sector News
The Society for Education and Training (SET) are welcoming staff at on

Specifically, the study found that companies in the top 20% of their industry on sustainability and stakeholder trust, innovation, and financial performance, which the report refers to as “Triple High Performers”, have leaders who disproportionally display the five elements of responsible leadership. According to the report, the findings suggest that only stakeholder-centric business models can unlock the full power of innovation to elevate organizational performance and drive societal progress.

About the Annual Meeting 2020: The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 will take place on 21-24 January 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. The meeting brings together more than 3,000 global leaders from politics, government, civil society, academia, the arts and culture as well as the media. Convening under the theme, Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World, participants will focus on defining new models for building sustainable and inclusive societies in a plurilateral world.

You may also be interested in these articles:

American edtech giant Quizlet opens first overseas office in London and announces new content partners, Busuu and Garnet Education
Sector News
Today, Quizlet, the global learning platform, has unveiled further int
South Eastern Regional College student named British Education Award Finalist
Sector News
Lisburn girl, Charlotte Slater, has been named a finalist for a presti
Hoople Ltd becomes Society for Education and Training Corporate Partner
Sector News
The Society for Education and Training (SET) are welcoming staff at on
Sandwell College bolsters commitment to creative students with new partnership
Sector News
Creative students from Sandwell College will now have the chance to wo
SERC and TSULBP are collaborating on an Erasmus+ Higher Education International Credit Mobility project
Sector News
VISIT FROM TAJIK STATE UNIVERSITY OF LAW, BUSINESS AND POLITICS (TSULB
Ofsted Annual Report 2018/19: Education, children’s services & skills
Sector News
Ofsted's Annual Report - @Ofstednews presents their findings for the a
Addressing the curriculum needs and challenges of new Ofsted Inspection framework
Sector News
Global crisis in educationBritannica Digital Learning has partnered wi
Planned ‘low-skilled’ immigration restrictions threaten economic growth and public services
Sector News
Today’s labour market statistics raise big questions over the govern
Quarter of employees believe bullying and harassment are overlooked
Sector News
New report from the CIPD calls on organisations to train managers to b
Toward a 'More Cohesive World' - Schools are under-preparing students for #futurejobs
Sector News
World Economic Forum @Davos #WEF20: 'Toward a More Cohesive World' re
Amanda Spielman launches Ofsted's Annual Report 2018/19
Sector News
Ofsted's Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman discusses the quality of educ
Recognising the value of great teachers
Sector News
Today our blog looks at new recommendations we are setting out on tea

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page