SEETEC CONTINUES TO SUPPORT PEOPLE IN ACHIEVING CAREER GOALS

THE SKY’S THE LIMIT FOR #APPRENTICES

From project management to business administration and engineering maintenance training provider, Seetec Outsource, is working alongside multinational and British-based industrial gas company, The BOC Group, to help support the growth of talent across its business.

From helping existing staff members to develop their skills, through to the implementation and training of new employees, Seetec is working with BOC to develop a range of apprenticeship options to support in enhancing the quality of its workforce.

Apprenticeships are key in the development of lifelong skills that can be put into practise in a real life context, and BOC has been encouraging employees to embark on further training, helping them to achieve their career aspirations and goals.

Current success stories include Manchester born, Lauren Way, who is currently employed as a communications and compliance specialist. Lauren saw the opportunity to develop her career and skills through an apprenticeship and with the aim of becoming a project manager.

Whilst undertaking the Project Management Level 4 qualification Lauren learnt numerous new skills including how to put terminology and methodology into practice, something that she believes will set her apart from others who don’t have this impressive qualification.

Another accomplished Seetec apprentice, Lauren De Jager, from Manchester is currently employed as a receptionist at BOC.

After leaving college, Lauren chose to undertake a Business Administration Level 2 course with Setec. Since completing the course, Lauren has gone on to secure full time employment on the reception of the multinational company.

Louise Martyn, from Guilford, was referred to Seetec by her line manager to help her excel even further within the company. Louise quickly found that the apprenticeship offered her the chance to learn new skills that she hadn’t been taught before.

Currently employed as a commercial manager at The BOC Group, Louise is undertaking a Level 4 Associate Project Management apprenticeship. She is expected to graduate in early 2020.

A further employee who is currently undertaking an apprenticeship at BOC is Connor Lakey, whose position at the company is as a Technical Operations Trainee.

After finishing school Connor chose to undertake an NVQ Level 3 in Advanced Engineering Maintenance before progressing to an NVQ Level 4 in Engineering which he is currently completing.

Connor who aspires to be a Project Engineer in the near future chose to do an apprenticeship as it was the best way to gain mass experience in the working world and showcase the abilities you have to employers.

Helen Slater, Head of Talent at BOC said: “It’s exciting to see the successes so far and to watch the progress that all of our Seetec apprentices are making. The enthusiasm for learning that they all share is inspiring and I know the skills learnt will set them in good stead to excel, not only within their own careers, but within the business too.”

On the importance of having a strong apprenticeship programme at BOC Helen continued;

“Managing a strong programme of apprenticeships at BOC will benefit both our early talent strategy and our existing workforce learning and development plan.

“Apprenticeships provide us with a progressive learning model that enables our employees to develop their knowledge and understanding alongside the completion of their roles. It’s so valuable that apprentices can apply the theory they learn in a real life context.

“Qualifications range from school leaver to a Masters equivalent, so provide a huge range of flexible learning options and levels for many employees at any stage of their career.

Wendy Fry, Talent Management Partner at BOC, said: “The introduction of the Levy means that we have a large pot to reinvest in to the learning and development of our workforce. This is why, as a Talent team, we are working hard with our training providers such as Seetec to develop the apprenticeship options we can offer to the workforce. Our aim is to create a wide range of apprenticeship offers that will fully align to the capability development needs of the workforce at BOC across multiple disciplines and functions.

“Investing in the skills, knowledge and capability of our workforce is critical to supporting each individual contribute towards their personal goals, as well as making a positive impact on the company.”