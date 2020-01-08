Derby College Group’s Geology Students Join Volcano Study Field Trip

A level Geology students from Derby College Group’s Joseph Wright Centre have spent a week in studying dormant volcanoes in Tenerife as part of their study programme.
Field tasks included measuring the fall of rocks through a ravine, examining rock faces to determine the history of eruptions over time and looking at the tracts left by major landslides that caused Tsunamis thousands of miles away.
JWC Science and Maths team manager Patrick Ring explained: “This was an incredible experience the students.
“As well as gaining practical skills that will greatly benefit their studies, they have learnt valuable teamwork and project management skills which will be invaluable for their future university studies and in working life.
“The cultural mix of the group also enabled them to each prepare and share home cuisine from around the world including India, Pakistan and South Africa.”
