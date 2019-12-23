 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Remit secures two Investors in People awards

Details
Hits: 412
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

National training provider, Remit Group, has achieved two highly prestigious Investors in People Awards, which are given to organisations that demonstrate excellence in developing and supporting its teams as well as a strong commitment to the health and wellbeing of its colleagues.

RemitIIP

Remit Group has received the IIP Gold Award, in recognition of its consultative approach and investment in colleagues, as well as the IIP Health and Wellbeing Award, which reflects the integral part health and wellbeing plays in the organisation’s values and ethos.

Following the rigorous IIP evaluation process, Remit Group received an excellent assessment overall, which made special mention of the passionate and committed senior leadership team, who have helped to create a business with strong values, behaviours and supportive culture that has driven an on-going focus on customer service and innovation.

The IIP evaluation highlighted that within the context of a challenging and ever-evolving sector, Remit Group has embraced market changes and grown substantially, establishing apprenticeship partnerships with leading national and regional organisations across a breadth of sectors. Remit Group’s business strategy is well communicated and understood at all levels within the organisation, and as a people driven business, this strongly supports the organisation’s successful growth ambitions.

Remit Group Chief Executive Officer, Sue Pittock, said of the accreditations: “We’re delighted to have received these two awards from Investors in People. We know that our success is driven by the wonderfully dedicated people that work in our business at all levels and therefore the importance of embedding a culture which encourages a healthy, motivated workforce.”

“As a business, we strive to create an environment which allows every employee to flourish by putting their physical, psychological and social wellbeing at the forefront of everything they do. In return, we are incredibly grateful for the hard work and commitment they show on behalf of our clients and our learners each and every day.”

“Remit Group is proof that an organisation committed to the health and wellbeing of its employees can produce a more positive and productive place to work. As a business, we will continue to look for ways we can improve and develop, but for now I would just like to say a huge thank you to all my fantastic colleagues across the business, for making these awards possible.”

Advertisement

Bishop Auckland College painting and decorating students give care home a makeover
Sector News
Residents at a County Durham care home received an early Christmas pre
Â£120 million for UK-wide festival in 2022
Sector News
Martin Green CBE, the mastermind behind the hugely successful Hull UK
Joint talks on future of USS pension scheme announced
Sector News
Discussions will take place at the start of the new year to agree the

You may also be interested in these articles:

Bishop Auckland College painting and decorating students give care home a makeover
Sector News
Residents at a County Durham care home received an early Christmas pre
£120 million for UK-wide festival in 2022
Sector News
Martin Green CBE, the mastermind behind the hugely successful Hull UK
Northern Powerhouse reaches five year milestone
Sector News
Government reaffirms commitment to people across the North as Northern
Royal recognition for Northumbria University's Professor Jane Core
Sector News
Professor Jane Core recieving her MBE from Duke of CambridgeProfessor
MAN Truck & Bus UK Appoints Remit Group as new Apprenticeship Provider
Sector News
MAN Truck and Bus UK has announced its appointment of Remit Group as t
Outstanding Schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/20/outstanding-schools/Outstandin
Global Britain to attract more top scientists with fast tracked entry
Sector News
More top scientists and researchers are to be given fast tracked entry
Joint talks on future of USS pension scheme announced
Sector News
Discussions will take place at the start of the new year to agree the
FE News Article Submission and Style Guide
Sector News
Thought Leadership Writing & Style Guide for Exclusive Content on
Coleg yn lansio Academi Addysgu
Sector News
Ydych chi erioed wedi meddwl sut brofiad fyddai bod yn rhan o dîm aro
College launches Teaching Academy
Sector News
Ever wondered what it would be like to be part of an award-winning tea
Life Changing Trip To South Africa for North Kent College Students
Sector News
North Kent College welcomed home a lucky group of students and accompa

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Chris JENNINGS
Chris JENNINGS has published a new article: Bishop Auckland College painting and decorating students give care home a makeover 2 days ago
Mark Perry
Mark Perry added a new event 4 days ago

ABTA's Apprenticeships in the Travel Industry full day...

ABTA’s one-day seminar takes a practical look at how travel companies can effectively design and deliver successful apprenticeship programmes, big...

  • Wednesday, 29 January 2020 09:30 AM
  • De Vere West One, 9-10 Portland Place, Marylebone, London, W1B 1PR
SERC
SERC has published a new article: South Eastern Regional College and PCSP join forces for Drug Awareness Project 4 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page