 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Royal recognition for Northumbria University's Professor Jane Core

Details
Hits: 255
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Professor Jane Core recieving her MBE from Duke of Cambridge

Professor Jane Core, former Director of Student and Library Services at Northumbria has this week collected an MBE from Prince William, Duke of Cambridge for her outstanding services to Higher Education.

Jane, who retired last year after almost 20-years’ service, was recognised for her significant contribution to the transformation of student learning, helping Northumbria to become a sector leader in the provision of student and library services. Under her leadership, Northumbria University Library became the first in the UK Higher Education sector to offer 24/7 access to library collections and accompanying support services.

In 2017 she oversaw the completion of the award-winning Student Central, a multi-million-pound investment transforming City Campus library and centralising all student support services in one place at the heart of the campus.

Jane said she was honoured to receive the award.

“Going to the Palace was a wonderful occasion and I’ve been delighted and humbled by the generosity of messages from colleagues and friends I have had since receiving notice of the honour in the summer.

“Accepting this award reflects the magnificent impact professional support teams have in supporting students throughout their time at University. The transformational work that has been undertaken by colleagues in Student Library Services, alongside the foundation of Student Central, provides students with the very best support they need to shine in academia and beyond – something I am tremendously proud of.

“I share this honour with those colleagues who continue to provide students with excellence in professional support.”

Professor Andrew Wathey, Vice-Chancellor of Northumbria University added: “My congratulations to Professor Core. It is excellent to see her honoured for her services to Higher Education and to many generations of students at Northumbria.”

Beyond Northumbria, Jane received national and international praise for her role as Chair of the Executive Board of SCONUL – the professional body for national and university libraries in the UK and Ireland. She was also instrumental in developing innovative change programmes within Higher Education, including services designed to detect and prevent plagiarism.

Jane has been professionally involved in many national and international programmes and activities working closely with JISC, the sector body supporting Higher Education and research into digital resources and developing new technologies and ways of working.

Advertisement

Bishop Auckland College painting and decorating students give care home a makeover
Sector News
Residents at a County Durham care home received an early Christmas pre
Â£120 million for UK-wide festival in 2022
Sector News
Martin Green CBE, the mastermind behind the hugely successful Hull UK
Joint talks on future of USS pension scheme announced
Sector News
Discussions will take place at the start of the new year to agree the

You may also be interested in these articles:

Bishop Auckland College painting and decorating students give care home a makeover
Sector News
Residents at a County Durham care home received an early Christmas pre
£120 million for UK-wide festival in 2022
Sector News
Martin Green CBE, the mastermind behind the hugely successful Hull UK
Northern Powerhouse reaches five year milestone
Sector News
Government reaffirms commitment to people across the North as Northern
Remit secures two Investors in People awards
Sector News
National training provider, Remit Group, has achieved two highly prest
MAN Truck & Bus UK Appoints Remit Group as new Apprenticeship Provider
Sector News
MAN Truck and Bus UK has announced its appointment of Remit Group as t
Outstanding Schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2019/12/20/outstanding-schools/Outstandin
Global Britain to attract more top scientists with fast tracked entry
Sector News
More top scientists and researchers are to be given fast tracked entry
Joint talks on future of USS pension scheme announced
Sector News
Discussions will take place at the start of the new year to agree the
FE News Article Submission and Style Guide
Sector News
Thought Leadership Writing & Style Guide for Exclusive Content on
Coleg yn lansio Academi Addysgu
Sector News
Ydych chi erioed wedi meddwl sut brofiad fyddai bod yn rhan o dîm aro
College launches Teaching Academy
Sector News
Ever wondered what it would be like to be part of an award-winning tea
Life Changing Trip To South Africa for North Kent College Students
Sector News
North Kent College welcomed home a lucky group of students and accompa

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Chris JENNINGS
Chris JENNINGS has published a new article: Bishop Auckland College painting and decorating students give care home a makeover 2 days ago
Mark Perry
Mark Perry added a new event 4 days ago

ABTA's Apprenticeships in the Travel Industry full day...

ABTA’s one-day seminar takes a practical look at how travel companies can effectively design and deliver successful apprenticeship programmes, big...

  • Wednesday, 29 January 2020 09:30 AM
  • De Vere West One, 9-10 Portland Place, Marylebone, London, W1B 1PR
SERC
SERC has published a new article: South Eastern Regional College and PCSP join forces for Drug Awareness Project 4 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page