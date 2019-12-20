Youth carers feeling lonely and stressed over the Christmas period

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

LGA RESPONDS TO ACTION FOR CHILDREN REPORT ON YOUTH CARERS

Responding to an Action for Children report on youth carers feeling lonely and stressed over the Christmas period, Cllr Judith Blake, Chair of the Local Government Association's Children and Young People Board said:

“Christmas is a tough time of year for many vulnerable children, including young carers who often face significant challenges. Councils across the country work hard to make sure they are able to access the support they need while continuing to enjoy their childhoods and fulfil their full potential.

"Every young carer has a right to an assessment to find out if they need additional support, and councils will do all they can to provide this support where needs are identified. However, councils need the support of all members of the community to help identify young carers to make sure that their needs can be assessed quickly, and the necessary support provided.

"Good relationships between councils, schools, the NHS and other organisations are crucial to making sure that children are referred as quickly as possible and get the support they need to help them live their lives to the fullest. We fully support calls for a national strategy to help children have a safe and happy childhood.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Government reaffirms commitment to people across the North as Northern Sector News Ydych chi erioed wedi meddwl sut brofiad fyddai bod yn rhan o dÃ®m aro Sector News Ever wondered what it would be like to be part of an award-winning tea