New procurement framework to help schools with sourcing and buying ICT

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Outsourced ICT procurement gets easier with a new framework from the CPC, joined by AdEPT Education

Flexible and adaptable ICT services have become critical for schools and educational establishments during the pandemic. Therefore, a new framework agreement from Crescent Purchasing Consortium – to which AdEPT Education has just been appointed – is an easier way for schools to procure ICT services that can help in their recovery.

Schools and educational establishments looking to outsource their ICT to help recover from the pandemic can now benefit from a new procurement framework from the Crescent Purchasing Consortium (CPC), which today confirms the appointment of AdEPT Education as a framework supplier.

The new ‘Outsourced ICT’ framework, launched on Monday 7th June, has been created specifically to help education professionals to procure everything from remote technical support to ICT project management – and to do so easily, with confidence.

As one of the newly-appointed suppliers, AdEPT Education says the launch of the framework couldn’t come at a better time for the education sector.

“Over the past 12 months, the education sector has faced huge challenges involving ICT. Through that, it has seen more than ever the importance of both reliable and robust connectivity and ICT support services,” says AdEPT Education Sales Director Nick Shea.

“Yet, being able to research, shortlist and assess suppliers in this respect is a huge job in itself. With the pandemic too, more and more education organisations have recognised they need a different mix of support for their rapidly-evolving ICT setups – especially as they have seen considerable migration of services into the cloud.

“Due to this, they need partners that can respond quickly to both traditional ICT support issues and to new, more remote and cloud-based ones, as well as having the tools in place to anticipate problems before they arise.”

It is this mix of reactive and proactive support that underpins AdEPT Education’s partnership with its clients. This is also combined with a flexible, can-do attitude.

Nick adds: “We’ve heard from some schools that lockdown exposed holes in their ICT support. For example, some staff didn’t have the right setup to work remotely. Other schools that might ordinarily have a reliable on-site network found that the same network wasn’t able to handle a large number of staff working at home.

“The difference for us is that we’ve always prioritised business continuity – and we’ve always taken the view that ICT needs are, without fail, complex and changeable. In fact, I’d say ‘change’ should be the biggest focus of anyone working in ICT and I’d say it’s for this reason that flexibility and agility are part of our DNA.

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News How to keep your hybrid working team engaged The way businesses operat Sector News @S_ERC Lecturer wins @Pearson National Silver Award in The Award for Sector News @Kortext raises Â£15m from @dmg_ventures to accelerate platform develo

“As a result, when the pandemic took hold, we were able to adjust quickly and continue supporting our education clients with minimal disruption.”

Of course, nobody could have predicted the real impact of the pandemic, and it may only be now that the education sector can start to regroup and look ahead. As it does, the new CPC framework will be of great help.

The agreement has two lots: lot 1 is for ‘Outsourced ICT Services’ and lot 2 is for ‘Outsourced ICT Consultancy’. The former received responses from nearly 30 suppliers and saw the appointment of 10, including AdEPT Education.

Nick adds: “We are incredibly proud of being awarded this place. As you’d expect from the CPC, the application process was highly methodical and rigorous.

“We were evaluated for everything – for example, how we handle initial enquiries, through to our pricing structures, our business continuity, compliance with regulations, security... the list goes on.

“This is great news for the education sector – being assessed and approved in this way saves education ICT professionals a lot of work and time, which is especially important right now.”

Education organisations looking to procure through the new framework will be in good hands and in good company, because being owned and run by the further education sector, the CPC has a real understanding of education – as reflected by its membership of more than 8,000 educational establishments.

As a purchasing consortium, the CPC’s main purpose is to develop and manage procurement frameworks that comply with procurement regulations, making the sourcing of goods and services easier for its members. Those frameworks cover a wide variety of products and services – and the CPC continues to develop this portfolio, while providing specialist advice on best spending practices for the education sector.

Managing the new Outsourced ICT framework is Procurement Officer Lisa O'Shea. She says:

"We are delighted to launch this brand-new framework providing education organisations with an education-focused route to market for outsourcing managed ICT services. The framework comes with detailed guides, support and templates making it easy to put your managed ICT requirements out to competition."

Bidding for Department for Education (DfE) contracts

DfE use a variety of means to notify suppliers of future opportunities, including:

advertising prior information notices (PIN) on the FTS website

publishing notices on Contracts Finder

publishing opportunities to tender on Jaggaer

DUNS numbers

‘DUNS numbers’ provide us with valuable information about which suppliers are bidding for our contracts. We encourage interested suppliers to register with DUNS numbers.

Prompt payment policy

We follow government policy and pay all correctly submitted invoices within 10 days of receiving them at the physical or electronic address that we’ve specified.

Jaggaer: the DfE etendering portal

Jaggaer is an etendering system used by DfE and its executive agencies. It is a password-protected online service.

As a potential supplier you should register with Jaggaer so that you can:

view opportunities to tender

submit tender responses

Register to use Jaggaer

For help with registration please use the support links on the Jaggaer portal.

Educational and Children’s Social Care Professionals Dynamic Purchasing System ( ECSC DPS )

The Education and Children’s Social Care Dynamic Purchasing System ( ECSC DPS ) has moved to the Jaggaer commercial platform.

We use the ECSC DPS to buy professional, educational and children’s social care services to support government policy in schools and local authorities.

If you would like to apply to join the ECSC DPS , you can do so by logging in or registering on the Jaggaer portal.

As a potential supplier you should register with Jaggaer and apply to join the ECSC DPS so that you can:

apply to become a member of the ECSC DPS

view ECSC DPS opportunities to tender

opportunities to tender submit ECSC DPS tender responses

Prior to 22 December 2020, the DfE used Redimo2 to host the ECSC DPS . All ECSC DPS members who gained approval prior to the 22 December 2020 will be migrated to Jaggaer with their membership status retained.

Further information on how this will be managed and any action required has been issued directly to existing members.

For any queries, please email the commercial contact point team.

Commercial contact point team

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Terms and conditions for using the ECSC DPS

If you wish to join the ECSC DPS and be eligible for contracts, you must:

register your interest on Jaggaer

have knowledge of, and experience in, early years, schools or children’s services

be able to show that you have one or more of the ECSC skill sets, which we describe in the ECSC handbook

skill sets, which we describe in the handbook read and accept the membership of ECSC framework terms and conditions

framework terms and conditions read and accept the supply of services by ECSC professionals terms and conditions

professionals terms and conditions confirm none of the criteria for mandatory exclusion apply

confirm you are compliant with IR35 tax legislation

Go to the ECSC Contracts Finder notice where you will find the following documents with additional information:

invitation to participate

applying for ECSC membership

membership ECSC handbook (including daily rates and skill set descriptions)

handbook (including daily rates and skill set descriptions) terms and conditions for call-off

DPS agreement

agreement mandatory exclusion criteria

Data handling and security

If you handle data, you must make sure that you comply with our departmental security procedures. Read our Public Sector Equality Duty (Equality Duty) Guidance for Suppliers to DfE ( PDF , 123KB, 2 pages) for more information.

Standard terms and conditions for DfE contracts

If you would like to know which terms and conditions apply when bidding for a particular DfE contract, contact the person named in the advertisement and tender documentation.

Due to the complexity of many of our requirements, we compile contract terms and conditions on a case-by-case basis. However, we base most on the following standard terms and conditions:

how we use your personal information ( PDF , 128KB, 2 pages)

Purchase orders

Our purchase orders (documents that ask a company to supply goods and give details of price, method and date of payment) are subject to our terms and conditions for goods ( PDF , 148KB, 8 pages).

Small and medium enterprises ( SMEs )

To recognise the importance of SMEs to the UK economy, the government has set a target to award 33% of the money it spends on third-party suppliers to SMEs by the end of 2022.

How we support SMEs

We help to reach this target by putting SMEs at the centre of our procurement policies. We encourage SMEs to work with us directly or as part of the supply chain by:

having a tender process that treats SMEs fairly and by trying to keep our tender documents simple

fairly and by trying to keep our tender documents simple supporting commercial relationships between the department and SMEs and SMEs and larger organisations

and and larger organisations monitoring our SME spend against government and our own targets and reporting to Cabinet Office for publication

What we buy from SMEs

The types of goods and services we often buy from SMEs include:

school construction

professional and consultancy services

books and learning materials

legal services

office supplies

photocopying and printing services

catering services

cleaning and facilities management services

furniture

accountancy and audit

transport services

Opportunities for SMEs

We advertise new opportunities on contracts finder.

We also run innovation days where suppliers can meet each other and showcase what they offer. We advertise these on LinkedIn and Twitter.

As part of our SME action plan commitment to breaking down barriers SMEs face in achieving DFE’s, and wider government contracts, we have produced guidance:

More information

Also read our:

Find out if you qualify as an SME by reading the definition on the European Commission website.

Contact SMEs This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with any questions about how we work with SMEs .

DfE SME case study

Read about our Get help with technology programme with Computacenter (UK) Ltd and Abzorb Group.

Crown representative for SMEs

Read about the Small Business Crown Representative, Martin Traynor.

UK procurement law

We must follow UK laws that govern how we may buy goods, services and works over a specified value or ‘threshold’.

Where we expect the estimated value of a contract to be over the relevant threshold, we must advertise our requirements on FTS.

The procurement thresholds are published by the Cabinet Office.

How we process your personal data

Our personal information charter contains the standards you can expect from DfE when we ask for, and hold, your personal information.

Equality and diversity in procurement

There is an expectation that all suppliers to DfE endorse and demonstrate a commitment to the DfE ’s equality objectives as set out in the single department plan, which promotes equality and diversity.

Public sector Equality Duty guidance for suppliers

DfE is subject to the public sector Equality Duty. The Equality Duty is relevant where services are contracted to be either:

delivered on DfE premises

premises carrying out a public function

employee or public/school facing

Where organisations are delivering services under any of those categories they will be under the same Equality Duty as the department. The Public Sector Equality Duty (Equality Duty) Guidance for Suppliers to DfE ( PDF , 123KB, 2 pages) explains what might be required under the Equality Duty.