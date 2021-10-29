Subject content, aims and learning objectives for digital Functional Skills qualifications from 2021.

Applies to England

Documents

Digital Functional Skills qualifications: subject content

PDF, 267KB, 15 pages

Details

This publication sets out the learning outcomes and content coverage required for digital Functional Skills qualifications specifications.

Published 29 October 2021