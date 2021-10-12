Find out how to register with Ofsted as a childminder, and what you will need to tell us about.

Start working as a childminder

You must apply to register with Ofsted if you want to look after other people’s children in your home or someone else’s home.

Running a childminder business

As a childminder, you must report to Ofsted any significant events affecting your childcare within 14 days.

Changes to your childminder business

You must tell Ofsted within 14 days about new people aged 16 or over who:

  • live in the home you look after children in
  • work in the home you look after children in

This includes children who turn 16.

You must also tell Ofsted within 14 days of anyone aged 16 or over who leaves the home you look after children in.

Making payments to Ofsted

You will need to maintain your Ofsted registration with an annual fee.

Starting a nursery or other daycare and running the business
Resources
Find out how to register with Ofsted as a nursery or other daycare, an
Becoming a nanny and running your business
Resources
Find out how to register with Ofsted as a nanny, and what you will nee
Ernest Bevin College: 12 October 2021
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Ernest

Published 12 October 2021 Contents