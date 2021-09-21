National Reference Test 2022 - information for schools

Information provided by NFER to schools taking part in the 2022 National Reference Test.

Applies to England

This information is provided to schools that have been selected as part of a sample to participate in the statutory NRT, which will take place between 28 February and 8 April 2022.

Ofqual has appointed NFER to develop, administer and analyse the test on its behalf.

Published 21 September 2021