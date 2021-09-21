Guide for local authorities completing the school preference data collections 2022.

Applies to England

Documents

School preference data collections 2022: guide

PDF, 252KB, 24 pages

Details

This guide provides local authorities with information about the school preference data collections, including:

Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March 2020 to 16 September 2021
Resources
A summary of attendance in education settings up to 16 September 2021.
Promoting and supporting mental health and wellbeing in schools and colleges
Resources
Find out what help you can get to develop a whole school or college ap
Academy celebrates first new Fellows elected under Fit for the Future diversity initiative
Resources
The Royal Academy of Engineering has elected 69 leading figures in th

  • the scope of the 2 collections
  • what data to include
  • how to submit data returns
Published 21 September 2021