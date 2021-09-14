Arboriculturist



KSBs

Knowledge

K1: British Standards relevant to arboricultural works including 3998 (tree works) and 5837 (trees in relation to design, demolition and construction).



K2: Principles of tree growth, physiology, characteristics and reaction to pruning.



K3: The life stages of a tree including propagation techniques, aging process, deadwood habitats and veteran tree management.



K4: Characteristics of tree pests and pathogens, their impact on the tree health and performance, and management responses.



K5: Principles of soil science.



K6: Hazard assessment methodologies in relation to a single tree.



K7: Basic principles of woodland management.



K8: Types of tree works related to tree form, function, and client expectation, their specification and implications for tree health, safety and aesthetics.



K9: Classification of trees and their taxonomy; application of nomenclature (including cultivars where appropriate) per scientific convention.



K10: Implications of legislation and industry best practice guidance when undertaking tree work operations and their impact on team management, policy and process for example H&S Act, specialist training requirements, Working at Height, LOLER, PUWER, AFAG, COSSH.



K11: Considerations when planting trees including planting systems, site factors, species selection, protection, aftercare and British Standard 8545



K12: Tree bracing styles, systems and uses.



K13: Tree inventory systems and their uses.



K14: Types of advanced diagnostic systems and their purpose in assessment of tree risk.



K15: The legal framework around trees including statutory protection for trees and penalties associated with breaches of legislation and regulations.



K16: Health and Safety legislation and regulations; principles related to work placed risk assessment and management, including method statements.



K17: Conflicts between trees and the built environment including damage (direct or indirect) to infrastructure and subsidence.



K18: Benefits of trees (for example climate change adaptation, carbon sequestration, human health and wellbeing) and how these could influence management decisions.



K19: Tree valuation systems, methodologies and their purposes.



K20: The role of an arboriculturist and how this occupation collaborates with other professions for example engineers, land managers, ecologists, landscape architects and planners.



K21: The principles for resilient tree populations and the application of biosecurity.



K22: The characteristics of ancient trees, veteran trees and trees of historical or cultural significance.



K23: Sources of information on funding schemes for tree planting and management



K24: Project Management principles including working within budget, systems and processes.



K25: Contractual terms and processes for example the role of the client brief, the fee proposal, the scope and the instruction.



K26: Tendering, procurement processes and scoring systems.



K27: Principles and use of different communication tools.



K28: Principles of customer service including confidentiality, data management, complaints and use of social media.



K29: Principles of sales and marketing both direct service promotion and indirect industry promotion.



K30: Roles of different stakeholders for example client, public, councillors in management of trees and techniques for engaging with the community.



K31: Staff and team management principles including motivation, performance and work quality.



K32: Principles of equality, safeguarding and diversity.



K33: Principles of managing and supporting meetings.



K34: Sources of information and techniques to research, collate and analyse arboricultural information and data.



K35: The purpose and function of tree management plans and strategies and their implications for tree management.



K36: Methods for establishing and monitoring quality standards for tree work operations.



K37: Methodologies, techniques and tools for inspection and measurement of trees.



Skills

S1: Tree inspection including assessment of health, defects, safety risks, site factors, planning requirements and aesthetics.



S2: Interpret maps and plans.



S3: Assess tree risk to inform decision making.



S4: Specify arboricultural works.



S5: Select advanced diagnostic equipment for tree risk assessment.



S6: Select biosecurity protocols.



S7: Follow instructions and processes.



S8: Write arboricultural reports.



S9: Use software-based tree management systems, including associated laptop and handheld remote working equipment.



S10: Produce plans using digital mapping software (for example GIS).



S11: Select and use different formats to communicate information (for example table, image, map, text, graph).



S12: Collect, research and analyse arboricultural information and data including reliable information sources.



S13: Advise on implications of arboricultural policy, legislation, regulation and best practice including local and national planning policy.



S14: Identification of tree species, their characteristics and requirements for healthy growth.



S15: Manage projects including working within budget, systems and processes.



S16: Produce quotations or tenders including defining a scope/specification of work.



S17: Foster professional relationships with clients, customers and colleagues and engage with the community.



S18: Negotiate with colleagues and stakeholders to achieve desired outcomes.



S19: Communicate information to technical and non- technical audiences using a range of techniques.



S20: Take meeting notes or minutes.



S21: Seek further information from managers, supervisors or colleagues, when necessary.



S22: Create and evaluate relevant risk assessments and method statements for arboricultural operations.



S23: Provide customer service.



S24: Identify soil type, properties, condition and implications for tree health.



S25: Value trees as assets for both amenity and ecosystem service provision.



S26: Establish and monitor quality standards for tree work operations.



S27: Promote the organisation, products, services or activities.



S28: Collect tree data including taking measurements.



S29: Make tree management recommendations verbally.



S30: Identify tree pests and pathogens, assess impacts on tree health and suggest management responses.



S31: Assess tree planting practices.



Behaviours

B1: Act with integrity, for example being open and transparent in dealing with clients and respecting their confidentiality. Take full responsibility for your actions.



B2: Communicates with others and takes into account cultural sensitivities and business practices



B3: Act professionally, providing a high standard of service based on sound business evidence.



B4: Adopt and promote a safety culture within the organisation and acts with regard to health, safety and wellbeing for self and others.



B5: Embed sustainable working practices.


