Arboriculturist

KSBs
Knowledge
K1: British Standards relevant to arboricultural works including 3998 (tree works) and 5837 (trees in relation to design, demolition and construction).
K2: Principles of tree growth, physiology, characteristics and reaction to pruning.
K3: The life stages of a tree including propagation techniques, aging process, deadwood habitats and veteran tree management.
K4: Characteristics of tree pests and pathogens, their impact on the tree health and performance, and management responses.
K5: Principles of soil science.
K6: Hazard assessment methodologies in relation to a single tree.
K7: Basic principles of woodland management.
K8: Types of tree works related to tree form, function, and client expectation, their specification and implications for tree health, safety and aesthetics.
K9: Classification of trees and their taxonomy; application of nomenclature (including cultivars where appropriate) per scientific convention.
K10: Implications of legislation and industry best practice guidance when undertaking tree work operations and their impact on team management, policy and process for example H&S Act, specialist training requirements, Working at Height, LOLER, PUWER, AFAG, COSSH.
K11: Considerations when planting trees including planting systems, site factors, species selection, protection, aftercare and British Standard 8545
K12: Tree bracing styles, systems and uses.
K13: Tree inventory systems and their uses.
K14: Types of advanced diagnostic systems and their purpose in assessment of tree risk.
K15: The legal framework around trees including statutory protection for trees and penalties associated with breaches of legislation and regulations.
K16: Health and Safety legislation and regulations; principles related to work placed risk assessment and management, including method statements.
K17: Conflicts between trees and the built environment including damage (direct or indirect) to infrastructure and subsidence.
K18: Benefits of trees (for example climate change adaptation, carbon sequestration, human health and wellbeing) and how these could influence management decisions.
K19: Tree valuation systems, methodologies and their purposes.
K20: The role of an arboriculturist and how this occupation collaborates with other professions for example engineers, land managers, ecologists, landscape architects and planners.
K21: The principles for resilient tree populations and the application of biosecurity.
K22: The characteristics of ancient trees, veteran trees and trees of historical or cultural significance.
K23: Sources of information on funding schemes for tree planting and management
K24: Project Management principles including working within budget, systems and processes.
K25: Contractual terms and processes for example the role of the client brief, the fee proposal, the scope and the instruction.
K26: Tendering, procurement processes and scoring systems.
K27: Principles and use of different communication tools.
K28: Principles of customer service including confidentiality, data management, complaints and use of social media.
K29: Principles of sales and marketing both direct service promotion and indirect industry promotion.
K30: Roles of different stakeholders for example client, public, councillors in management of trees and techniques for engaging with the community.
K31: Staff and team management principles including motivation, performance and work quality.
K32: Principles of equality, safeguarding and diversity.
K33: Principles of managing and supporting meetings.
K34: Sources of information and techniques to research, collate and analyse arboricultural information and data.
K35: The purpose and function of tree management plans and strategies and their implications for tree management.
K36: Methods for establishing and monitoring quality standards for tree work operations.
K37: Methodologies, techniques and tools for inspection and measurement of trees.
Skills
S1: Tree inspection including assessment of health, defects, safety risks, site factors, planning requirements and aesthetics.
S2: Interpret maps and plans.
S3: Assess tree risk to inform decision making.
S4: Specify arboricultural works.
S5: Select advanced diagnostic equipment for tree risk assessment.
S6: Select biosecurity protocols.
S7: Follow instructions and processes.
S8: Write arboricultural reports.
S9: Use software-based tree management systems, including associated laptop and handheld remote working equipment.
S10: Produce plans using digital mapping software (for example GIS).
S11: Select and use different formats to communicate information (for example table, image, map, text, graph).
S12: Collect, research and analyse arboricultural information and data including reliable information sources.
S13: Advise on implications of arboricultural policy, legislation, regulation and best practice including local and national planning policy.
S14: Identification of tree species, their characteristics and requirements for healthy growth.
S15: Manage projects including working within budget, systems and processes.
S16: Produce quotations or tenders including defining a scope/specification of work.
S17: Foster professional relationships with clients, customers and colleagues and engage with the community.
S18: Negotiate with colleagues and stakeholders to achieve desired outcomes.
S19: Communicate information to technical and non- technical audiences using a range of techniques.
S20: Take meeting notes or minutes.
S21: Seek further information from managers, supervisors or colleagues, when necessary.
S22: Create and evaluate relevant risk assessments and method statements for arboricultural operations.
S23: Provide customer service.
S24: Identify soil type, properties, condition and implications for tree health.
S25: Value trees as assets for both amenity and ecosystem service provision.
S26: Establish and monitor quality standards for tree work operations.
S27: Promote the organisation, products, services or activities.
S28: Collect tree data including taking measurements.
S29: Make tree management recommendations verbally.
S30: Identify tree pests and pathogens, assess impacts on tree health and suggest management responses.
S31: Assess tree planting practices.
Behaviours
B1: Act with integrity, for example being open and transparent in dealing with clients and respecting their confidentiality. Take full responsibility for your actions.
B2: Communicates with others and takes into account cultural sensitivities and business practices
B3: Act professionally, providing a high standard of service based on sound business evidence.
B4: Adopt and promote a safety culture within the organisation and acts with regard to health, safety and wellbeing for self and others.
B5: Embed sustainable working practices.