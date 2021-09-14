Community health and wellbeing worker



KSBs

Knowledge

K1: the wider social determinants of health and their impact on the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of individuals, families and communities Back to Duty



K2: the causes of mental, emotional, and physical ill-health, long-term conditions, disability and premature death in the local community, their risk factors, and the opportunities for prevention and management Back to Duty



K3: the negative and positive impact that different agencies can have on improving health and wellbeing Back to Duty



K4: how psychological, behavioural and cultural factors contribute to the physical and mental health of people, and how these can impact on others Back to Duty



K5: health inequalities and how these impact on physical, mental, and emotional health and wellbeing Back to Duty



K6: the most up-to-date evidence base informing the creation of inclusive community development approaches that improve the health and wellbeing of communities Back to Duty



K7: the importance of building partnerships and connections with individuals, groups, and communities Back to Duty



K8: national guidance on the engagement and management of volunteers and how their rights and welfare are protected Back to Duty



K9: how to recognise the suitability of non-statutory community and voluntary groups and services to support people’s health and wellbeing needs, and local protocols for service appraisal and risk assessment Back to Duty



K10: the concepts and theories underpinning a strengths or asset-based approach Back to Duty



K11: the local and national statutory organisations and agencies that deliver public services (including education, housing, welfare, justice, health and care) and how they are funded Back to Duty



K12: the different local and national voluntary and charity organisations and their role in the provision of services available to the public for different issues, such as managing debt, reporting crime, domestic abuse, accessing government services online, tackling social isolation, bereavement support, promoting good mental health and wellbeing Back to Duty



K13: how to map services and other resources available to a community by taking a strengths or asset-based approach while also recognising gaps in provision Back to Duty



K14: local criteria for referring people into the service, signposting, and local referral systems and protocols Back to Duty



K15: relevant legislation, local policies and protocols regarding information governance, data security, data sharing and record keeping, to inform practice Back to Duty



K16: the nature and boundaries of the role when representing the interests of people using the service, and procedures for escalation or seeking advice for those at risk, including safeguarding protocols Back to Duty



K17: how to manage relationships in a referral pathway, the expectations of the referrer, and the person being referred Back to Duty



K18: how to build a rapport with people and groups to elicit information about their health and wellbeing concerns, and to offer further information to them Back to Duty



K19: how to acknowledge and respect an individual’s priorities in relation to their health and wellbeing, and understanding their right to refuse advice and information Back to Duty



K20: behaviour change principles and theories that underpin health improvement activity Back to Duty



K21: evidenced-based behaviour change tools and techniques (e.g. those that include capability, motivation, opportunity, and action planning) that can be applied to behaviour change interventions Back to Duty



K22: the concepts and theories relating to engagement, empowerment, co-design, and person-centred approaches and their importance for all aspects of mental, emotional and physical health and wellbeing Back to Duty



K23: the difference between enabling people to make their own changes and solve their own problems, and encouraging dependency Back to Duty



K24: different types of community and their defining characteristics, including cultural and faith-based factors Back to Duty



K25: national and local strategies and policies to improve health outcomes and address health inequalities Back to Duty



K26: the local demand on services based on health needs, and the different public and voluntary sector services available in the community to help to meet those needs Back to Duty



K27: the importance of the evidence base in forming strategies, policies and interventions to improve health and wellbeing Back to Duty



K28: how cultural and faith-based differences can impact the implementation of evidence-based interventions Back to Duty



K29: the current health messages aimed at the public and the evidenced-based rationale for those messages Back to Duty



K30: different components of interpersonal communication such as non-verbal, para-verbal, and active listening Back to Duty



K31: barriers to communication that may affect a person’s understanding of health messages and strategies for overcoming these (barriers could include sensory disability, neurodiversity, low levels of literacy or health literacy, language, or culture) Back to Duty



K32: the use of different communication methods in the promotion of health messages to a wide audience, including through social media and other digital technologies Back to Duty



K33: different population level or public health data and information used to identify priorities and measure community health outcomes Back to Duty



K34: the different tools and data used to measure changes in people’s health and wellbeing at an individual and community level Back to Duty



K35: the importance of gaining people’s consent and recording personal data and information securely in line with service protocols Back to Duty



K36: the different types of data and information and different types of evaluation used to assess the impact and effectiveness of services and interventions Back to Duty



K37: relevant legislation and how it influences policies and protocols, when promoting or protecting community health such as Health Protection legislation Back to Duty



K38: the importance of managing people’s expectations regarding the scope and availability of the service and how it can be accessed Back to Duty



K39: ethical implications and guidance relating to public health practice, such as the impact of public health measures on civil liberties Back to Duty



K40: the importance of keeping up to date with developments in population health and community health and wellbeing (continuing professional development) Back to Duty



K41: the importance of training in policies and protocols that ensure safety of self and service users, when work is often unsupervised or in remote locations Back to Duty



K42: the importance of appraisal, training and ongoing review including ways to give and receive feedback Back to Duty



Skills

S1: recognise, and help others to also recognise, the factors that impact on a person’s health and wellbeing that they can or cannot control or influence Back to Duty



S2: assist individuals, groups and communities to recognise their needs, what is important to them, and their strengths in relation to their health and wellbeing Back to Duty



S3: help people, groups and communities to identify and address barriers that can be overcome to achieve better health and wellbeing Back to Duty



S4: work with people and communities to identify and access local resources and assets that support their health and wellbeing Back to Duty



S5: work with people and communities so that they continue to make changes and solve problems on their own Back to Duty



S6: build partnerships and connections with local people, groups and organisations to reach shared solutions to local needs or issues Back to Duty



S7: work with, support or supervise people working as volunteers whilst recognising the boundaries of their roles Back to Duty



S8: recognise whether non-statutory community and voluntary groups and services are safe and sustainable to support people’s health and wellbeing needs, and escalate any concerns Back to Duty



S9: identify where different organisations collaborate successfully or interface seamlessly and build on these strengths to extend provision Back to Duty



S10: identify and highlight competition or conflict between services where this does not work in the interests of the local community or works against the best use of local assets Back to Duty



S11: research local provision, including online, for a wide range of interventions, projects and services that can support individuals and communities who are seeking to better manage their health and wellbeing Back to Duty



S12: keep information on local and digital provision up to date Back to Duty



S13: identify barriers preventing individuals from accessing local services, including how services are promoted or communicated Back to Duty



S14: receive and manage referrals, recognising appropriate and inappropriate referrals and how and when to escalate or refer on to a more appropriate service Back to Duty



S15: manage people’s personal data safely and securely when completing and storing records or sharing data Back to Duty



S16: recognise when someone is in distress or crisis and how to ensure that the right support is available for them at the point of need Back to Duty



S17: develop relationships with referrers and referring agencies to ensure appropriate referrals are made and the service offer is understood Back to Duty



S18: manage a caseload and potential waiting lists and be able to prioritise in line with service guidance Back to Duty



S19: help people to identify the key issues impacting on their health and wellbeing, actively listening to a person’s story without judgement Back to Duty



S20: work with individuals or groups to navigate health-related and service-related information to make decisions about their health and wellbeing Back to Duty



S21: work with individuals and groups who want to make changes to their behaviours and lifestyle choices to improve their health and wellbeing Back to Duty



S22: use behaviour change tools and techniques to develop and agree a plan of action, or set goals with a person to help them to address the issues and priorities they have identified regarding their health and wellbeing Back to Duty



S23: help people to review and access services relevant to them and their needs to optimise access and choice, including services that can address wider issues (such as social, financial or environmental) affecting their health and wellbeing Back to Duty



S24: review progress with an individual and agree an end point or closure regarding their engagement with the service Back to Duty



S25: deliver interventions that meet the needs of local communities including the consideration of cultural and faith-based factors Back to Duty



S26: support local communities through the implementation of strategies and policies that improve health outcomes and address health inequalities Back to Duty



S27: facilitate access to and promote services delivered by a range of public and voluntary sector agencies in the community, and services that are accessible digitally or online Back to Duty



S28: apply the most recent evidence to improve the effectiveness of strategies, policies and interventions Back to Duty



S29: communicate complex public health messages to people in a way that is relevant and meaningful to them Back to Duty



S30: communicate with people from a wide range of backgrounds, including professionals from different sectors, and citizens of different cultures Back to Duty



S31: facilitate consistent and helpful communications for people to make local services easier to understand and access Back to Duty



S32: facilitate communication and collaboration between people, communities and service providers where better connections and networks would support easier access and better provision Back to Duty



S33: act in accordance with relevant legislation, local policies and protocols regarding information governance, data security, data sharing and record keeping when handling people’s personal data and information Back to Duty



S34: use different types of data and information to identify priorities and measure health outcomes Back to Duty



S35: use recognised tools and data so that changes to people’s health and wellbeing can be measured or monitored at an individual and community level Back to Duty



S36: seek people’s consent to record and use their data, explaining to people who use services how their data and information will be used, and how it will be stored safely Back to Duty



S37: contribute to service evaluation by using different types of data and information and different types of evaluation Back to Duty



S38: work in partnership with people and groups when implementing policies and protocols in their communities Back to Duty



S39: recognise when the support needs of people or communities are beyond the scope of the role, and escalate in a timely manner particularly if a person is ‘at risk’ Back to Duty



S40: represent the interests of people when engaging with service providers, while managing expectations regarding service availability and access Back to Duty



S41: identify and apply ethical frameworks and guidance relevant to practice in public or population health Back to Duty



S42: keep a record of training and development opportunities that have been accessed and how these have informed their practice Back to Duty



S43: maintain high standards of professional and personal conduct, including duty of care for the safety and welfare of self and others Back to Duty



S44: engage with performance appraisal and reflective practice in line with organisational procedures and management processes Back to Duty



Behaviours

B1: acts with honesty and integrity Back to Duty



B2: respectful of others Back to Duty



B3: non-judgemental regarding others' circumstances or decisions Back to Duty



B4: shows compassion and empathy Back to Duty



B5: takes responsibility for own actions Back to Duty



B6: seeks to collaborate (with individuals, communities and organisations) across sectoral, organisational and cultural boundaries Back to Duty

