Guidance for inspectors carrying out summary evaluations of multi-academy trusts (MATs).

This guidance is designed to support inspectors in carrying out summary evaluations of MATs. It sets out the process and range of evidence gathering activities that inspectors undertake from the time the MAT is notified of the summary evaluation until the publication of the summary evaluation letter.

Published 14 September 2021