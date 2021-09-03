A financial notice to improve issued to Avonbourne International Business and Enterprise Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Avonbourne International Business and Enterprise Trust

PDF, 275KB, 5 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management at Avonbourne International Business and Enterprise Trust.

On 1 August 2019, the schools in Avonbourne International Business and Enterprise Trust became part of United Learning Trust. As Avonbourne International Business and Enterprise Trust is closed, the conditions of the FNtI no longer apply and this FNtI is now closed.

Published 23 June 2017
Last updated 3 September 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated to add a note to say this FNtI is now closed.

  2. First published.

    Targeted support for vulnerable young people in serious violence hotspots
    Resources
    Young people at risk of exploitation to be supported through 'taskforc
    St Johnâ€™s CE VA Primary School
    Resources
    The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about St John
    Harris Academy Beckenham
    Resources
    The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about Harris