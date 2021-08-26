Find an appropriate body to assure your teacher induction. Information about the role of an appropriate body and their locations in England.

Documents

Find an appropriate body

HTML

Details

From 1 September 2021 schools, colleges and other organisations carrying out inductions can use this guidance to find an appropriate body for their statutory teacher induction.

Appropriate bodies:

  • quality assure statutory teacher induction
  • provide data to the Teaching Regulation Agency to record the progress of early career teachers

Headteachers are responsible for:

  • registering every early career teacher serving induction in their school with an appropriate body before induction begins
  • choosing an appropriate body, including in circumstances where their current appropriate body ceases to operate

The statutory guidance for induction for early career teachers (England) explains more about the role of appropriate bodies in the induction process.

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2018
Resources
This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspe
Risk protection arrangement (RPA) for schools
Resources
What the risk protection arrangement (RPA) is, and why we introduced i
British Embassy Mogadishu bids farewell to Chevening 2021 group
Resources
The farewell is an opportunity to wish the scholars well before they t

Published 26 August 2021