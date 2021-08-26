An explanation of the Coronavirus Act 2020 Provision of Remote Education (England) Temporary Continuity (No.2) Direction.

The Coronavirus Act 2020 Provision of Remote Education (England) Temporary Continuity (No.2) Direction - explanatory note

The note explains each paragraph of the Coronavirus Act 2020 Provision of Remote Education (England) Temporary Continuity (No.2) Direction.

This Direction applies from the start of the academic year 2021 to 2022. It extends the requirement on schools to provide remote education for state-funded pupils when they cannot attend school due to COVID-19.

The earlier Coronavirus Act 2020 Provision of Remote Education (England) Temporary Continuity Direction: explanatory note is available in the National Archives.

