Guidance on the standards for planning and providing food in schools.

Information for schools on planning and preparing healthy food is available in School food standards: resources for schools.

This is for governing boards of:

  • all local-authority-maintained schools
  • pupil referral units (these provide education for children who cannot go to a mainstream school)
  • academies and free schools
  • non-maintained special schools (a school for children with special educational needs that the Secretary of State for Education has approved under section 342 of the Education Act 1996)

It includes information on:

  • planning and provision of school food
  • the school food plan
  • the provision of milk
  • the free fruit and vegetables scheme
Published 8 January 2015
Last updated 26 August 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated to remove references to EU law that no longer apply and added a link to the labelling of allergens on prepacked for direct sales food.

  2. Updated 'School food in England' and included a link to healthy eating resources for schools.

  3. Updated information on where the School Food Standards are mandatory for some academies and free schools.

  4. Added the 2016 version of the document.

  5. First published.

