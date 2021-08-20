Publications relating to the awarding of vocational, technical and other general qualifications in the academic year 2021 to 2022.

GCSE, AS and A level qualifications in 2022
Resources
Publications relating to the awarding of GCSE, AS and A level qualific
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Lottie Littlehales
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc
All schools to receive carbon dioxide monitors
Resources
Education settings will be provided with carbon dioxide monitors from

Consultations

Published 20 August 2021