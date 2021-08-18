Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Ms Aimee Green

PDF, 217KB, 14 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Aimee Mandy Green

Teacher reference number: 3739114

Teacher’s date of birth: 24 June 2021

Location teacher worked: Tyne and Wear, north east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 9 August 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Aimee Mandy Green, formerly employed in Tyne and Wear, north east England.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Financial assurance: monitoring post-16 funding
Resources
We monitor the data reported to us as part of our assurance work to re
Bexley Grammar School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about Bexley
ESFA Update: 18 August 2021
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A

Published 18 August 2021