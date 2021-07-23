A financial notice to improve issued to Westfield Academy by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Westfield Academy

PDF, 177KB, 7 pages

Letter to lift a financial notice to improve: Westfield Academy

PDF, 68KB, 2 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Westfield Academy.

The second letter was sent to Westfield Academy to lift the financial notice to improve.

Published 28 September 2018
Last updated 23 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have updated this page with a letter confirming this FNtI has been closed.

  2. First published.

    College collaboration fund (CCF) - A peer-support programme to help FE colleges share good practice and develop quality improvement priorities
    Resources
    How to apply for #CCF funding, a peer-support programme to help #FE co
    Policy paper: National strategy for autistic children, young people and adults: 2021 to 2026
    Resources
    The governmentâ€™s national strategy for improving the lives of autist
    Pupil premium: effective use and accountability
    Resources
    How school leaders can manage their pupil premium funding, including r