Evaluation of the DfE funded practice leader development programme (PLDP) for aspiring practice leaders in child and family social work.

Documents

Evaluation of the practice leadership development programme

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-276-2 , DFE-RR148PDF, 675KB, 82 pages

Details

This evaluation was commissioned to explore how practice leader development programme supports improvements in social work practice and contributes to the career progression of participants.

Further education and skills: July 2021
Resources
Statistics covering further education and skills summary data, includi
Apprenticeships and traineeships: July 2021
Resources
Statistics covering apprenticeships and traineeships in England (Augus
T Level progression profiles
Resources
IntroductionWorking closely with employers, we have published the firs

Published 22 July 2021