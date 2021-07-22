Information on grant funding for academies that have changed trust in the past 8 financial years.

Documents

Academy transfers and funding: 2020 to 2021

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/academy-transfers-and-funding/2020-21

Details

These statistics include an analysis of:

  • the number of academies that have moved trusts between the financial year 2013 to 2014 and 2020 to 2021
  • the total grant funding provided.

The dataset also includes a comparison of the reasons given for moving trust.

