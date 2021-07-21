These statistics are published in accordance with Freedom of Information (FOI) legislation.

There is a requirement that public authorities, like Ofsted, must publish updated versions of datasets which are disclosed as a result of Freedom of Information requests.

Some information which is requested is exempt from disclosure to the public under the Freedom of Information Act; it is therefore not appropriate for this information to be made available. Examples of information which it is not appropriate to make available includes the locations of women’s refuges, some military bases and all children’s homes and the personal data of providers and staff. Ofsted also considers that the names and addresses of registered childminders are their personal data which it is not appropriate to make publicly available unless those individuals have given their explicit consent to do so. This information has therefore not been included in the datasets.

Data for both childcare and childminders are included in the excel file.

FOI: early years dataset as at 31 March 2016

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 16.6MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

FOI: early years dataset as at 31 March 2016: childminders

View onlineDownload CSV 11.3MB

FOI: early years dataset as at 31 March 2016: childcare

View onlineDownload CSV 10.4MB

FOI early years dataset as at 31 March 2016: data dictionary

View onlineDownload CSV 6.05KB

FOI: early years dataset as at 31 March 2016: notes

View onlineDownload CSV 3.49KB

Published 19 July 2016
Last updated 21 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have made minor revisions to the dataset to redact details for a small number of providers. This is in response to changes to consent arrangements.

  2. Files released in csv format following user request.

  3. First published.

