FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on Northern College for Adult Residential Education, and the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills’ letter to the chair.

Documents

FE Commissioner intervention assessment summary: Northern College for Adult Residential Education

PDF, 208KB, 15 pages

Letter from the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills to the chair of Northern College for Adult Residential Education

PDF, 122KB, 2 pages

Details

A summary of the Further Education (FE) Commissioner’s findings and recommendations following a review into the financial health of Northern College for Adult Residential Education. The review involved an intervention visit on 17 March 2021.

The letter from Minister Gillian Keegan, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Skills, to the chair of the college sets out the outcome of the intervention assessment and confirms the next steps to be taken.

We produce these reports in line with our commitment to intervention in further education.

Published 8 June 2021