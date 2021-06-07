Outline of the reforms to initial teacher training (ITT), the early career framework (ECF) and replacements for national professional qualifications (NPQs).

Documents

Delivering world-class teacher development

PDF, 194KB, 12 pages

Details

This publication is about the reforms to teacher development being introduced by the Department for Education (DfE). It provides information on each of these reforms and how they will be delivered.

This guidance is for:

  • school leaders
  • school staff
  • governing bodies in all maintained schools, academies and free schools

  • local authorities

Published 7 June 2021